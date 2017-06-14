Craig Ferguson, Jeff Ross, Melissa Leo join Just For Laughs Line-up

Craig Ferguson makes his grand return to the festival, armed with an arsenal of new material for his latest solo stand-up show The New Deal. The cunning and charismatic comedian takes the stage to recount gut-busting life experiences and deliver scathing social commentary for two shows on Saturday, July 29th at Ludger- Duvernay at Monument-National.

Videotron Gala Montreal: An Intervention Gala, presented by Air Canada will take place Monday, July 31 at 7:00pm at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts. Tough love from sharp-tongued comedians. A star-studded intervention for Canada’s most delightfully dysfunctional metropolis.

Jeff Ross and Dave Attell will bring “Bumping Mics” for three nights from Wednesday, July 26 – Friday, July 28, midnight shows at L’Astral presented as part of Jack Astor’s Show Series.

The Nasty Show declares Ari Shaffir its master of ceremonies; along with new addition Yamaneika Saunders joining previously announced comedians Jimmy Carr, Robert Kelly, Godfrey and Big Jay Oakerson. The entire 11-show run will be hosted exclusively at Métropolis from July 19-28, 2017.

The Podcast Series continues to expand welcoming My Dad wrote a Porno on Thursday, July 27 at 11:30 am in the Grand Salon and Wedlock with Kurt and Lauren on Saturday, July 29 at 4:30 pm in the Ovation Room, Level 5, at the Hyatt Regency Montreal.

JFL announces exciting new additions to two of its previously announced cast panels. Academy-Award winning actress, Melissa Leo and accomplished actors Michael Angarano and Jake Lacy join their fellow cast mates of SHOWTIME’s “I’m Dying Up Here” on Thursday, July 27th, 9:30 pm at Maison Symphonique at Place Des Arts, while critically-acclaimed Producer/Director David Gordon Green brings insight and laughter to the HBO “Vice Principals” panel on Saturday, July 29th 5:30 pm at the Hyatt Grand Salon Opera.

Sponsored by Sirius XM, our Homegrown Comics line-up includes Marito Lopez, Sam Burns, Courtney Gilmour,

D.J. Mausner, Ross Dauk, Brittany Lyseng, Ryan Long, Adrian Cronk, Joe Vu and Foad HP on Friday, July 28, at 7:00 pm at Monument-National.

Award-winning Canadian-American comedian, writer and columnist DeAnne Smith is added to OFF JFL!

Additional newsworthy announcements, including gala hosts, solo performances, and special events will be announced shortly.

Just For Laughs is presented by Videotron, in association with Loto-Québec.

Tickets are now on sale!

For tickets by phone, online or in person: