CSL Dramatic Society – Little Shop of Horrors deviously delightful

CSL Dramatic Society – The Cote St. Luc(CSL) Dramatic Society has done it again, as their lively musical productions are quickly becoming a late spring-early summer tradition for Montreal English language theatre goers. And the deviously delicious “Little Shop of Horrors” is no exception.

The story of nebbish flower shop employee Seymour Krelborn and the rather odd (and continuously growing) venus flytrap plant “Audrey 2” – and the rather ghoulish way the plant nourishes itself – is almost like “Hairspray” with a slightly macabre twist to it. There’s plenty of dark humour, and the musical numbers performed by the show’s ensemble are lively and highly entertaining, and certainly evokes the spirit of the original film version of “Little Shop”, which was released by B-movie legend Roger Corman in 1960.

And the cast is a rather strong one, as they manage to complement each other with the right amount of angst, comedy and delusions of celebrity, especially Benjamin Warner as Seymour, Mitchell Brownstein as Mr. Mushnik, his boss at the flower shop, and Sarah Kulaga-Yoskovitz as Audrey, the object of Seymour’s affections and the plant’s namesake. However, the biggest scene-stealer – and laugh-getter — in this show is Franco DeCrescentis as Orin Scrivello, who provides the audience with a generous dose of sadism and insanity that keeps them laughing.

Special kudos go to the trio who breath life into the growing floral monstrosity that is Audrey 2: puppeteers Noam Barshesat and Elisabeth Nyveen, and actor Kenny Stein, who gives it its voice. It is indeed one of the comic highlights of this production.