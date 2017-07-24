Cunningham’s Pub and Whitlock Golf and Country Club golf Tournament

Cunningham’s Pub and Whitlock Golf and Country Club – Cunningham’s Pub in Hudson organized their annual golf tournament in conjunction with the Whitlock Golf and Country Club this year to organize the Cunningham Whitlock Community Golf Tournament. Both establishments are popular among locals, making them fitting organizers to bring the community together for a good cause.

Whitlock Golf and Country Club is the community of Hudson’s peaceful 27-hole course on 400 acres of peaceful greens. Aside from providing members with a quiet afternoon on the course, they take pride in engaging with their members and nurturing friendships.

Cunningham’s in Hudson is Jim Beauchamp’s second Irish pub. Cunningham’s offers great food at low prices, and low-key and friendly atmosphere for friends to gather. Patrons listen to live music throughout the week.

Cunningham’s and Whitlock are proud of the success of this year’s golf tournament. “We brought it to a whole new level this year with Whitlock and corporate sponsors,” said Jim Beauchamp. “In the past 7 years, we’ve raised $100,000. This year alone we hit $38,000.”

The money raised will be presented to the Canadian Kidney Foundation; Western Patriots Football Association, a local football league, to sponsor underprivileged sports; and Le Pont Bridging, the Hudson food bank.

These three organizations were chosen for very specific reasons. For example, a few individuals on the organizational committee are kidney transplant survivors.

The football association is personally connected with Beauchamp. “I started a football association about fourteen years ago,” he said. “Every year we have a few kids who can’t afford to play, but we never say no. The money goes towards those kids, so we will never refuse a kid to play football.”

The choice of the Hudson food bank is meant to help their community thrive. “Everyone thinks that Hudson is a very affluential area, but there are a lot of people who can’t get by,” Beauchamp said. “We give the money to the food bank and they take care of a lot of good people.”

This year, 189 community members teed off for charity at the Cunningham Whitlock Community Golf Tournament. “It’s open to anyone who wants to play,” Beauchamp said. “We get a good range of people.” Golf club members, Cunningham’s regulars, and community friends and family.

A percentage of the golf tournament fee goes to the chosen charities. However, their main draw is from sponsors. This year, Cunningham’s approached corporate sponsors with huge success. “This year we had a platinum, gold, and silver sponsors.”

On August 5th this summer, the Whitlock Golf and Country Club will host sponsors and golfers for an afternoon of entertainment. This thank you to the community is when the cheques will be presented to the chosen charities.

Whitlock and Cunningham’s have a few surprises for those who attend. “We are going to have very special guests there,” said Beauchamp. Retired NHL player and Hockey Night in Canada host PJ Stock will be at the event. Retired NHL player and local Mathew Lombardi will be at the event.

Join the community celebration on August 5th at Whitlock Golf and Country Club.

Feature image: Mike Quinn, Jim Beauchamp, Austin Beauchamp & Randy Tieman