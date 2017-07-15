Cunningham’s Pub street side terrace trial in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Cunningham’s Pub – It’s time to liven up Sainte Anne’s streets!

Cunningham’s Pub – A new life for Sainte Anne’s streets lingers on the horizon. Cunningham’s Pub is the first restaurant outside of downtown to be granted a trial period for street side dining. Jim Beauchamp, the owner, has built a new terrace that spills into the street, offering his guests the chance to dine in the sun. If all goes well this summer, Cunningham’s terrace won’t be the only place we see diners gathering street side.

Beauchamp presented his idea to the city to obtain the rights for a trail period. The terrace was installed on Wednesday, June 28, and fills one and a half parking spaces in front of 75 Sainte Anne Street.

Beauchamp hopes that other restaurants will soon be able to follow his lead. “The look is beautiful,” he said. “I think it changes the look of the whole town with terraces on the street side. It makes it look like downtown.”

If the streets start to look like downtown, there’s a good chance the whole town will become a bit livelier—something that the town has needed for quite some time. A lot of the storefronts are empty, but the potential for more summertime business might bring more restaurants to the area. “I think this may rejuvenate the other side of the water,” Beauchamp said, referring to Sainte Anne de Bellevue. “More is going on. Eventually the street will come alive.” It only takes one to start a new trend.

“Can it draw in more restaurants? I think it can. I think it should.” An increased opportunity for business—in the form of outdoor seating in this case—makes opening new restaurants more feasible.

Fortunately, Cunningham’s Pub is busy year-round. Beauchamp is excited about brightening the town, but also offering his guests a better summer experience. “It gives my clients a chance to sit on a terrace versus being stuck inside,” he said. “And it’s good for the town.”

Most of the town of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is on board. “I’m getting 98 percent fantastic feedback,” Beauchamp said. A small handful of people are concerned about terraces taking up parking space. There are a few alternative parking lots within blocks of the Sainte Anne Street. Hopefully, the potential for increased business in the town outweighs the brief inconvenience of parking further away.

About the cozy local pub leading the way

Jim Beauchamp opened in 2004. Beauchamp named the Irish pub after his mother who passed away shortly before Cunningham’s opened its large garage doors. The brick and furnished wood interior offers a cozy atmosphere for guests.

Cunningham’s caters to a range of ages. “Twenty year olds can come in and feel comfortable,” Beauchamp said. “Sixty-year-olds can come in and feel comfortable.” No one leaves hungry or thirsty.

Cunningham’s takes pride in the experience they give their guests. Great food, better prices, and welcoming service are the most important. They keep sixteen beers on tap and a selection of wine pours so they can quench everyone’s thirst.

Live music entertains patrons on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Local artists typically take the stage, but some of the artists are locals who have moved onto bigger cities. “You walk in on a Friday night to a small town in Quebec and you get to see members of the Damn Truth playing,” Beauchamp said.

“At one point I wanted to expand to have 10 or 15 Cunningham’s across Quebec,” he said, “but the older I get the more I realized I should concentrate on running two pubs well.” Visit Cunningham’s in Hudson for the same friendly experience.

Have you soaked up the sun on Cunningham’s street side terrace yet? Let us know what you think of bringing terraces to Sainte Anne de Bellevue.

By: Jill Clark – mtltimes.ca