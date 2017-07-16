The cutest goat in Ile-Perrot

Cutest goat – Bud is a Pygmy Goat who at almost two feet tall is about as high as he is going to get. He lives with Greg Sebastien and his family on a small hobby farm on L’Île-Perrot, where they raise a few chickens and of course, a goat.

“Pygmy goats are one of the smallest breeds of goat,” said Greg. “And they are certainly not a traditional pet! Bud came to us from a farmer near Mirabel just a few years ago who was closing up… he’s become part of the family and he’s pretty funny to have around. And he likes the dogs around here and acts like one for most part.”

He has a shelter outside near the chickens where he sleeps, but he really likes to hang around the family – and make a little trouble.

“He’s very curious and mischievous… loves to hop up on things and scramble around all funny-like and he gets his nose in to all kinds of things. But he make us laugh a lot!”

Bud is the only goat on the farm and it could become lonely for him, but he adopted Greg’s family as his own and it seems to be working out fine.

“Goats need good care, so we make sure of that. And it’s natural for him to be with a herd and that’s where the dogs come in. They don’t seem to mind him, except when he tries to jump on them! He enjoys being petted and hangs out with us a lot and even likes to nuzzle up to my kids and fall asleep on their laps… we built him a little area in the garage, so at night or in the winter or bad weather we can visit him. It makes him happy.”

It seems Bud is one little lucky goat who keeps Greg and his family hopping!

