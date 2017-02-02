WE Day at Théâtre St-Denis

WE Day, a series of inspiring stadium-sized life-changing events that take place around the world, announces the initial list of speakers, performers and presenters attending WE Day Montreal on February 24, 2017 at the Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal. WE Day is part of WE—an organization that brings people together and gives them the tools to change the world locally and globally, achieving transformative outcomes for themselves and others. Alongside partners led by National Co-Title Sponsors RBC and TELUS, WE Day Montreal will see more than 2,000 local change-makers alongside inspirational speakers and world-renowned performers to celebrate their commitment to taking action on issues in their own backyards and global causes they are passionate about.

Taking the stage this year is a cast of new faces and returning WE Day favourites, including Alex Nevsky, Jordan Smith, Roméo Dallaire, Celebrity Marauders, Spencer West and more. Co-hosted by Canadian TV host of Faites Comme Chez Vous and Code F, Maripier Morin and Gemini Award Winner, Broadcast Animator at PL>Y and Podcast host at Maison Union, Nicolas Ouellet, this star-studded lineup will join international activist and WE co-founder, Craig Kielburger, to share their passion for change and energize the crowd with unforgettable performances and motivational speeches to inspire another year of action.

“Every time I attend, I am inspired by the inclusivity among youth. It’s wonderful to witness them supporting one another to build a stronger community that thrives on acceptance,” said Republic Records artist and winner of The Voice, Jordan Smith. “I can’t wait to celebrate all the amazing impacts these young people have made when we join together at WE Day Montreal. They truly make me believe that anything is possible.”

Feature Caption: Award-winning rap artist, music producer and Free The Children ambassador, Kardinal Offishall, performs for thousands of students and educators at WE Day Montreal at Théâtre St-Denis on February 22, 2016. Photo Credit: Mike Phang