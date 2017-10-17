Design a life you love with Melissa Colleret

Define your core values

The question of values comes up soon into a new client-coach relationship with Melissa Colleret, Montreal-area life designer and coach, public speaker, and soon-to-be author. Remembering core values is a method that has helped Melissa make her own pivotal decisions over the years: to study psychology, to become a yoga instructor, to open her own yoga studio, and ultimately replace her instructor title for one that reads life coach.

Melissa looks at how her clients live alongside their core values. “I spend a lot of time with my clients to refine that,” she says. “To reconnect to these core values as a compass to lead your life with.”

If her values have been her compass, they have led Melissa on a non-linear, but completely necessary path. As a kid, however, Melissa always prioritized personal development. Coupled with everything she learned while studying psychology and kinesiology, Melissa found one of her core values: acknowledging the human condition. “I’m interested in what makes people thrive,” she says. “I love hearing people’s stories.”

Despite having found what makes her come alive, Melissa’s path continued to wind through the world of wellness. She completed her yoga teacher training, became a LuluLemon ambassador, and fulfilled her dream of opening a yoga studio. This entire time, she was coaching on the side, whether that was employee training with LuluLemon, or working with individuals while running her studio. “I realized I love this,” she says. It was time to return to her compass of values again.

While contemplating her own dreams, Melissa continued to inspire others to talk about their own. “I was inspired to break down the barrier that people have around talking about their dreams,” she says, understanding the fear some people feel to talk about their wildest dreams. “I wanted to create a safe space for people to talk about those things. I wanted to have those powerful conversations.” She wanted to create a ripple effect to start people talking about what they want.

Find your soul goals

A lot of people are focused on what they want to do. They set goals for themselves. Melissa asks: “But where is that coming from? Is that from an internal intrinsic desire, or because you feel like you should be doing it at this time?” Many goals represent more than their finish line—what core values drive them?

For example, anyone who has worked with Melissa or follows her online knows that her personal assistant is a Portuguese water dog named Bali. Bringing Bali into her home was a lifelong goal that represented a larger achievement for Melissa. “To me it was a huge deal because it represented that I was working for myself.”

Melissa organizes goals into two categories: push goals and soul goals. “Certain push goals, you just have to do to get to where you want to go,” she says. “The soul goals are the ones I love working with. These are the ones that aren’t always rational, but they light people up.” This is where Melissa shines. She helps her clients work through the process, realize their dreams, and strategize a plan to reach them. At the same time, it’s not just about the achievement, but the process. An example or a soul goal for Melissa is writing her book. She is currently writing a book about her travels: her experience moving west, what it took to realize that dream, and to do it as a single woman.

Design a life you love

“Lately, there’s an emphasis on individuality, and a deep need for support,” Melissa says. She offers support, and attracts clients of all kinds that feel a connection with her. “People looking for objective perspective on their life, or a little guidance to achieve goals that would be challenging to do on your own. People who want to play the game of life at an optimal state.”

Melissa attracts clients who love the free-spirited lifestyle she lives. “I am a strong believer in free time and financial freedom, but also doing something that will change the world,” she says. “I attract people who crave that.” Melissa checked off the boxes of post-secondary education and entrepreneurship before realizing that she needed something more. Individuals with similar stories gravitate to her.

Staying to true her own values, Melissa offers her clients a diverse coaching strategy. She incorporates holistic remedies like yoga, breathing exercises, a clean diet, and a healthy dose of nature to design a lifestyle that allows each client to pursue their goals in business, love, and life. “I use nature a lot. To me Mother Nature is the best life coach,” Melissa says. She takes her own advice and often refreshes with Bali outdoors.

Acknowledge the human condition

Most clients have to learn the most important lesson on their own though: how to take the good with the bad. “We have to acknowledge the full spectrum of human experience,” Melissa said. She’s always transparent with her own audience. Life isn’t perfect, but that’s how connections happen. “If you haven’t had hardships in your life, you don’t have that much to share. I learned so much from mine.” A related lesson: when you’re uncomfortable, you’re growing.

Regardless of what is going on her life, Melissa always sets aside time for herself. “I often tell people: if your tank is empty you can’t give someone else a ride,” she says. “I take that seriously because I want to show up as best as I can.” Whether that means turning off at a certain time each day, prioritizing sleep and healthy eating, spending time in nature, buying tickets to concerts, or writing her book. At the same time, her works motivates her daily: “My clients inspire me every single day to step up.”

If you love Melissa’s lifestyle and coaching techniques you have a few ways to connect with her. First, through her signature Come Alive workshop, now available in a self-paced webinar series. Or, if the pillars of nutrition, mindset, movement, and love sound like your type of experience, join Melissa for the 30-day November Revitalize Cleanse. Finally, if you’re interested in becoming a coach yourself, contact Melissa to learn about her Y.O.U. Collective Coach Certification—the next program begins in 2018.

http://melissacolleret.com/

Photos: Alexandra CD: http://www.alexcdphotography.com/