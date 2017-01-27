DigiBean computer repair doctor gives back to community

Lucas Pellerin and Christine Gordon opened DigiBean, their family run business, January 7, 2009. Recently, they’ve been looking to give back to their community in Lachine. “We have been working with Jean-Luc at L’Oeuvre Soup Maison to refurbish and distribute computers that have been dropped off in the store for recycling,” Gordon said.

L’Oeuvre Soup Maison is a soup kitchen located just down the road from DigiBean. “We wanted to help a local charity,” said Christine. “Jean-Luc has come into the shop, and we got talking.” DigiBean had computers to spare, so the deal is a win-win for both parties. Fifty computers will be donated.

DigiBean has spent a lot of time preparing for their refurbished computer donation. They mixed and matched pieces to create whole, working computers. DigiBean not only wants to helps the community through their donations, but do their part to preserve the environment. This recycling program helps keeps computer parts out of landfills.

Nathieu Blais and Nicolas Laurence, DigiBean’s interns, are the ones who did the legwork to get these recycled computers in proper shape. “It was a lot of work for them,” Gordon said. “They reformatted all of them and wiped the hard drives to make them good computers to give to charity.”

DigiBean is a trusted business in their community. They were even recently named a grandfather company on Rue Notre Dame in Lachine, as they have become a key component to the street since their opening. “Lucas really tries to focus on the experience,” said Gordon. Lucas works on the computers himself, so he can appropriately explain and give honest advice moving forward. DigiBean explains preventative measures, and values their client relationships.

DigiBean specializes in all things computers. Their services include custom builds, repairs, cleaning, reformatting, and general maintenance. They also give clients tips and tricks to keep their systems clean for as long as possible in the future.

The personal aspect that DigiBean provides to each of their clients sets them apart from the competition. They sell products and services that they believe in: “we really try to do what is best for the customer.” Plus, they’ve had the same flat rate since 2009. You can’t get any better than that! www.digibean.ca