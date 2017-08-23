Digital music Festival – Mutek

Mutek, the festival of digital creativity and electronic music is ready to launch its 18th edition which will run from August 22 to 27. For this year, organizers of the event are quite excited about the quantity and quality of the fest: more than 120 artists performing in 92 shows distributed throughout 20 programs are scheduled for this year’s edition.

The festival starts this coming Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 p.m., with “Emergence” a spectacular audio-visual show on the theme of biodiversity created by the British artist Max Cooper. Throughout his work Cooper has created pieces from abstract concepts, scientific facts, weather sounds, and contemporary classical melodies. This opening event takes place at the Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT), and it will be preceded by the live audio-visual show Timbre at 9:00 p.m.

Another event that promises to captivate the followers of this musical genre is “Drone Activity in Progress”. The show is to take place at the Metropolis, which—according to the organizers– on that occasion will experience “a metamorphosis that will transform it into a true sound chamber where waves of tonalities and noises will flow, both, densely and delicately.” This show takes place on August 24 at 9 p.m.

Mutek also presents a series of conferences, workshops, and exhibitions featuring some of the most prominent producers and artists in the fields of digital and electronic music. The workshops are free but require prior registration online. There is also a Music Cities Symposium set for August 22, at 1 p.m. at the Monument National, which will “explore the relationship between the cultural milieu, the music industry, and their local urban context.” This symposium is a joint project with Sound Diplomacy and is primarily addressed to promoters, producers, event organizers, political decision-makers, local cultural agents, and engaged citizens.

The exhibition “Réalités subversives” (“Subversive Realities”) at the Espace Culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme of the Place des Arts will be open during all the days of the festival between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. This exhibition presents works by artists participating in the residence projects alt.barbican and alt.MUTEK brought to Montreal by Mutek and the Milieux Institute for the Arts of Concordia University with the support of the City of Montreal. Visitors to the exhibit will also be able to see the works of an artist in residence at the Somerset House Studios, a partner of Mutek 2017 in the InterConnect London Festival.

For detailed information, including the complete list of artists, schedules, venues, and admission prices, visit the website www.mutek.org