Dorval Blood Drive – Please give

Dorval Blood Drive – Again this year, the City of Dorval is organizing, in cooperation with Héma-Québec, its Dorval blood drive, which will take place on October 24, 2017, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 Lakeshore Drive).

In order to help maintain Quebec’s collective blood reserve at a sufficient level, Dorval residents and the public at large are invited to come in large numbers to give blood during the event.

Any healthy person, 18 years or older, who satisfies the eligibility criteria can contribute to the collective reserve by giving blood. To verify your admissibility for a blood donation, please dial 1-800-847-2525 or visit www.hema-quebec.qc.ca

Did you know that to meet the needs of the population of Quebec, Héma-Québec must collect 1,000 donations per day and that blood is an irreplaceable resource? In fact, every 80 seconds, someone in Quebec needs blood. As a result, maintaining the collective blood supply depends on the generosity of those who feel compelled to share in the wealth of their health.