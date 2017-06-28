Dorval Canada Day Celebrations – For this special anniversary, the City of Dorval will be presenting many amazing shows and activities on July 1. They will all be held at Millennium Park, from noon to 10:30 p.m.

Millennium Park in Dorval directions:

Here is the schedule for the day:

Noon to 4 p.m.: Ongoing entertainment

Inflatable games

Roaming entertainment

Family shows

Face painting and funny hairstyles

Airbrush tattoos

Caricaturist

Arts and craft

Shows’ schedule :

1 p.m.: Dance performance by Break City

2 p.m.: Zumba

2:30 p.m.: Musical group “Classy Wrecks”

4 p.m.: Family show “Awaye Manon”

6 p.m.: Opening ceremony, raising of the flag, speeches, and cake.

6:30 p.m.: Magician and comedian, Martin Rozon

7:30 p.m.: International hypnotist, Spidey

8:30 p.m.: Musical group “StereoNine”

10 p.m. : Fireworks

Food trucks and local associations will be on site for the entire event to offer food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Free Shuttle Service

In order to facilitate the access to Millennium Park, the City of Dorval will be providing a free shuttle service to citizens.

The shuttles’ stops will be the following:

Parking lot at Pine Beach Park (corner of Dawson Avenue and Pine Beach Boulevard)

Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre (1945 Parkfield Avenue)

Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex (1295 Dawson Avenue)

Millennium Park (corner of Keller Circle and Sévigny Avenue)

From noon until the end of the event, shuttles will stop at these four locations approximately every 30 minutes. They will also run this circuit on a regular basis to allow attendees wishing to leave the event to return to their initial stop.

Of course, we encourage all citizens to come by foot or by bicycle to Millennium Park