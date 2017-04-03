Why do we drink wine out of special wine glasses?

Wine glasses – For sure, this is a common question that every wine lover has asked themselves. Wine, like the universal alcoholic beverage, generally speaking is drank out of wine glasses. As far as i know until the end of days, it will always be served like that. But, if you want to understand why wine is served like that, keep reading and you will understand. Much has been written and researched about this topic which goes back to beginning of the XX century. The wine glass is the vessel by excellence to drink wine because it permits the drinker to appreciate better its qualities.

How is this possible?. The glass in itself, do not change the flavour of wine but it affect the perceptions of the wine flavours itself.The Oxford Companion to wine recommends that each wine or grape must have their own wine glass. I frankly, don’t bother. I keep one glass for white and one for red. However, if you have a special wine or favourite wine, it is nice to invest in a more expensive glass.

In fact, the choices are so numerous that you’re probably wondering whether you need a wine glass for every type of wine you drink. The short and simple answer is no. While many will try and convince you that by using the perfect type of glassware for a certain type of wine you will be improving the drinking experience, I have to disagree. A glass of wine is going to taste just as good in a glass created specifically for that wine as it will in a tumbler. The wine is what matters, not the glass.

So why are there so many different kinds of glassware out there? Plain marketing. In 1973, Claus Riedel of the Riedel glassware company was exploring a way to sell more wine glasses, and he came up with an ingenious ideal way to do so: the Riedel Sommelier series. The initial series consisted of ten glasses of different shapes that were each said to be the perfect glassware for a certain type of wine. According to Riedel, the specific shape of the glass would help a wine drinker in picking up every aroma of the wine, and that shape would also direct the wine to the exact part of your mouth that would allow you to taste that wine best. After releasing the glasses, sales went to the roof.

However, in 2004, the sky went to shambles. An article in Gourmet Magazine reported the findings of different research centers across Europe and the U.S. It was implied that Riedel’s claims were non scientifically based.. According to Linda Bartoshuk of Yale University, “Your brain doesn’t care where taste is coming from in your mouth, and researchers have known this for thirty years.” So while all of Riedel’s glasses may be pretty, you certainly are not improving your tasting experience any better simply because you are using a Pinot Noir glass to drink Pinot Noir, instead of your standard wine glass.

So the conclusion? Save yourself the anxiety and keep your money to buy more wine instead.. It’s my belief that every home really just needs two sets of wine glasses: a set of sparkling wine flutes and a set of all-purpose glasses that are great for both red and white. These are the true universal wine glasses.

No matter the glass you choose to buy, the ones that are best are ones that have stems.A wine glass with a stem is ideal for tasting and serving wine more formally. This is because the stem protects your hand from the bulb of the glass, which would warm the wine. It also makes it much easier to swirl the wine when you initially taste it, and more fun to clink the glass for a cheers!

Wines of the week:



McGuigan Private Bin Shiraz 2015 South Eastern Australia

SAQ # 12166825 $9.55

Eucalyptus, rosemary, ripe red berry fruit. On the mouth, fruity and rustic. Oaky and peppery with cheese nuances that bring to mind parmesan cheese. Will complement nicely a burger with roquefort cheese and caramelized onions.

François Villard L’appel des Sereines 2014 ( Rhone Valley, France)

SAQ # 12292670 $19.85

On the nose lovely nuances of dark fruits, with garrigue, liquorice and violet notes. Very menthol like. Nice structure with an incredible finesse and lovely tannins. Best Syrah that money can buy from the Northern Rhone. Pair it with grilled Merguez sausages or braised beef with olives.

Luca Double Select Syrah 2014 ( Mendoza, Argentina)

SAQ # 10893877 $22.00

Very peppery with generous fruit, balsamic notes and lots of mineral depth. On the mouth, full body with a generous structure, ripe black fruits and polished tannins. Racy with a long finale. Beautiful example of a new world syrah. Pair it with a pulled beef sandwich and aged cheddar.

Delas Crozes-Hermitage Les Launes 2014 ( Rhône Valley, France)

SAQ # 11544126 $25.45

Attractive nose bringing yo mind black cherry and raspberry, with white pepper and licorices. The palate is a continuation of the nose, introducing star anise and cardamom and licorices. The tannins are crisp with a fresh acidity. This is a chic Crozes. Have it with a bavette marinated in red wine and grilled on a charcoal bbq.