EUROPE The Final Countdown turns 30

EUROPE – First time I heard about Joey Tempest, was actually on a visit to Stokholm in 1987. A friend of mine said this is a rock band from here (Sweden) and is in heavy competition with ABBA as its biggest musical export. He was not kidding; the song Final Countdown can still be heard today at arenas and many sport venues, almost as iconic as ‘’’We Will Rock You’’ by Queen. Europe have sold over 23 million records worldwide And have achieved two top 10 albums and two top 10 singles.

Europe is a Swedish rock band formed in Upplands Väsby,[5] by vocalist Joey Tempest, guitarist John Norum, bass guitarist Peter Olsson, and drummer Tony Reno.

They got a major breakthrough in Sweden in 1982 by winning the televised competition “Rock-SM” (Swedish Rock Championships) It was the first time this competition was held, and Europe became a larger success than the competition itself. As heavy-metal musicians they could play their instruments far better than any of their fellow competitors and their victory in the final was far from unanticipated (the competition was held in several stages). The competition continued for some years longer, but never reached any other heights.

To celebrate, Europe will release a brand new trailer of the song, July 21, 2017, and will share globally their unique 30thAnniversary performance of The Final Countdown from London’s legendary Roundhouse with fans everywhere. The band’s new limited edition audio/video release, The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show – Live at the Roundhouse, celebrates the multi-platinum album’s triple-decade success.

The band played the album in its sequential entirety at a series of selected cities in 2016, with London’s most historically venerated venue playing host to an exceptionally special night on November 12, 2016, which was captured by Patric Ullaeus from rEvolver Film Company AB for this set. Preceding the landmark event described above, fans were also treated to a live performance of Europe’s latest album War of Kings, a release which re-established Europe as one of the top classic rock bands in the world.

Joey Tempest of EUROPE says:“What an awesome night! It was more enjoyable than we thought to revisit the whole Final Countdown album live! On top of that, to be able to share our whole War Of Kings album with this amazing audience the same night just made this show one of the most memorable nights of our career!”

The limited edition release will conclude an exciting and emotional revisiting of The Final Countdown, with the band recording a brand new album to follow up War of Kings at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.