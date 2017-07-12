Top 10 Most expensive homes in Quebec

QUEBEC – Following a year of growth and normalizing supply levels, the Quebec real estate market continues to show healthy market indicators. Sales activity is projected to increase 3.6 percent compared to 2016, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, with Montreal, the province’s most popular residential market, expected to see home values bumped by 6 percent.

Montreal is also witnessing increased attention from foreign buyers – the beginning of 2017 saw the number of foreign investors jump by 37 percent, with the number of Chinese investors tripling since Vancouver’s 15 percent foreign buyer tax was implemented. And when it comes to high-end properties, the Quebec luxury market delivers in grand style. Ranging in price from $8,995,000 to $12,000,000, the most expensive homes for sale in Quebec right now are sure to meet with the approval of high-end buyers, both foreign and domestic.

With exclusive waterfront access, commercial-grade home theaters, full-service equestrian facilities and breathtaking views, the priciest homes on the Quebec market deliver luxurious living on wooded estates covering hundreds of miles, dotted with water features – with pools or waterfront access a must – statement wood-burning fireplaces, ample guest quarters and even the occasional recording studio.

As for the most expensive home for sale in Quebec right now, there’s a pricey equestrian estate boasts close to 500 feet of navigable water frontage, a historic barn and a show-stopping wine cellar.

#10 – 802 Ch. Des Skieurs,

Mont-Tremblant, $8,999,000 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Tucked away in an untouched forest, but framing breathtaking views, this 10,000-square-foot home is a true mountain retreat within walking distance of Mont-Tremblant. The ski estate features home automation across all living areas, both indoors and outdoors, and has private access to Lac Tremblant. The main residence showcases a gym, sauna, billiards room, and the mudroom features a nifty electric ski boot dryer.

A 2-bed guest apartment complete with kitchen sits atop the garage, while the pool cabana features a large lanai, dining and Bar-B-Q area, fireplace and pantry. The in-ground pool looks out over the edge of an outcrop, while an artificial waterfall bubbles away in the background next to the fire pit.

#9 – Olympic Spirit, Waterloo,

$9,000,000 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Developed in 2004, Olympic Spirit is a 130.7-acre equestrian farm estate just 45 minutes from Montreal and a mere 10 minutes from Bromont Olympic Equestrian Park. A 20,000+ square-foot heated indoor riding arena, 36-stall barn, 10,000-bale hayloft, paddocks, and training arenas are just some of the estate’s full complement of horse facilities.

The 6,317-square-foot main residence includes a 3-season veranda, 2-car garage and 5 bedrooms. The 1,065-square-foot guest house is a miniature version of the main manor with its 3-season porch, attached garage and 3 guest bedrooms. An additional 3-car garage and a 1,008-square-foot groom house are also on the on the Waterloo estate.

# 8 – (undisclosed address) Montreal,

$9,800,000 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Just 15 minutes from downtown Montreal and Trudeau airport, this waterfront home is on the market fully furnished and move-in ready. Built in 2008, the opulent home features a decadent Versace-style infinity pool with stunning waterfront views. Other pricey amenities include an oversized walk-in closet, billiards room, den, gourmet kitchen and a bevy of fireplaces. Generous outdoor living areas include the pool terrace and multiple large balconies, all with panoramic views of the Rivière des Prairies.

#7 – 1150 Ch. De Touraine, Saint-Julie,

$9,980,000 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Occupying close to 200 acres in Sainte-Julie, this estate with its stately manor house, sprawling grounds, and turreted gate is a showstopper. The 5-bed main residence showcases a commercial-grade theater, den, gourmet kitchen with dinette and a formal living room with access to a forest. Two bedroom suites are located on the main floor, while the second floor houses an additional 3 bedrooms and connects to guest /staff quarters.

Outdoors, a kitchen and lanai are just the start of high-priced amenities. Water features are ample and include artificial lakes for fishing and swimming, waterfalls and streams. A lake house complete with sun deck nestles on the shores of the main lake, which also features a sandy beach. The estate’s endless acres of forests are crisscrossed by private trails and include large maple woods, well-suited for syrup production.

#6 – 918 Av. Lepine, Gatineau, $10,000,000 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

A tree-lined drive leads straight up to the formal circular driveway in front of the 5,000-square-foot home. Built in 1993, the home includes a double garage and a sauna. An equestrian estate, the Gatineau residence also features a barn and plenty of pasture on its 146.9 acres of land. Zoned for both residential and commercial use, the large estate provides the opportunity for a commercial project, as well as additional amenities and residences.

#5 – (undisclosed address),

Westmount, $10,500,000 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Originally built in 1916, this 3-story manor in Westmount underwent comprehensive renovation in 2010. It now boasts a home theater, a gourmet kitchen with butler’s pantry, a wine room, 4 walk-in closets, an in-home fitness center with padded rubber floors and multiple fireplaces. Other unique features of the luxurious property are the octagonal dining room, wood-paneled music room and marble-floored sun room. A 0.4-acre undeveloped lot offers the opportunity to create an outdoor entertainment deck complete with pool.

#4 – 58 Place Belvedere, Westmount, $10,800,000 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

A blend of classic Tudor architecture and modern conveniences, this pricey Westmount manor showcases 37,701 square feet of opulent living space. Unique luxury features abound on the 0.87-acre property, like the large recording studio atop the 3-car attached garage or the 8-car underground collectible automobile garage. Situated atop the showroom, the guest house features an oversized hot tub and does double duty as pool cabana.

A large outdoor deck augments available entertaining space with a pool, al fresco dining, and poolside lounge. As for the main residence, luxe touches include a large formal library, and a sunny fitness room complete with mirrored wall. The landscaped grounds also include a basketball court.

#3 – 2695 Ch. Dutour, île Bizard, $11,888,000 14 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Tucked away on a Île-Bizard cul-de-sac, this stately manor house offers a whopping 34,525 square feet of living space. Built in 2004, the sprawling waterfront home showcases high-priced extras like a library, wine cellar, 450-square-foot heated indoor pool, sauna, jacuzzi bathtub, wood fireplaces and den, among many other features.

The estate also holds 3 detached guest homes and garage parking for 9 vehicles. At 9.2 acres, the grand property also boasts a rocky beach, boat slip, and both wooded and landscaped grounds.

#2 – 1450 Rue Redpath-Crescent, Montreal,

$11,900,000, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Situated in Ville-Marie’s Golden Square Mile, this newly built home boasts expansive views of Montreal. The 6,952-square-foot manor sits in a cul-de-sac on popular Redpath Crescent Street and showcases a bevy of luxurious amenities like a wine cellar, top-of-the-line home theater, in-home gym, multiple walk-in closets and formal and informal entertaining areas with access to the expansive deck.

A 4-car garage, 2 laundry rooms, one with generous storage space are also featured, along with a second, unfinished basement spacious enough to house an indoor hockey ring or spa-like pool.

#1 – 101-105 Ch. Fisher, Austin, $12,000,000 – 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Topping the list of Quebec’s most expensive homes for sale right now is this stunning 200-acre equestrian estate on Lake Memphremagog. Neighboring the tranquil St. Benoit-du-Lac Abbey, and showcasing Mt. Owl’s Head vistas, the priciest home on the Quebec market right now delivers luxurious living in a peaceful setting. Built in 1975, the renovated 4-bed main residence includes a den complete with private balcony and water views, wine cellar with tasting area, office, multiple wood-burning fireplaces, and formal and informal dining areas.

Outdoor living space at the pricey Austin home includes the large wrap-around deck, complete with al fresco dining. Boasting 478 feet of frontage on the navigable Lake Memphremagog, the estate includes a dock. Other luxurious features – other than 200 acres of rolling pastures and forests – include a historic round barn, 3-season cottage, caretaker’s house, landscaped gardens, lakes and multiple garages and outbuildings.