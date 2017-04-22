Expo 67 new passport celebrating 50 years later #375mtl

Expo 67 new passport – A new, free connected passport will be available for 14 events commemorating the 50th anniversary of Expo 67 that are part of the official program for Montréal’s 375th anniversary. Inspired by the iconic original passport as a tribute, the new version, connected via RFID chip, will allow holders to take advantage of a range of exclusive content and additional offers for the exhibitions.

The new passport will be available in paper and electronic formats. As they did at the time, holders will be able to collect stamps – this time either physical or virtual – showing the activities they visited. The limited edition paper passport will be available from participating businesses, and the electronic version can be found on the 375 MTL app http://www.375mtl.com/en/app/

Two Montrealers from different generations who have their own special stories about Expo year are spokespeople for Expo 67 – 50 years later and share their experience.

“During Expo 67, the world opened up to us and Montréal opened up to the world. The conversations, celebrations and encounters would make Montréal a city everyone wanted to visit and get to know. It had a major cultural impact on all Quebecers, me included.” – Louise Latraverse

“My parents met at Expo 67. My father is from Africa, and my mother is from Montreal. I am a living, breathing example of the impact this exhibition had on Québec and Montréal, but also of new encounters between people of all origins!” – Philippe Fehmiu

For Montréal’s 375th anniversary, it is important to highlight an event that left an indelible mark on Québec and Montréal. “It’s an incredible opportunity for every generation to relive this important moment in Montréal’s history. Those who experienced it can delve into their memories. Younger people can discover this major milestone, which was a forerunner of a knowledge base rich in innovations and that left a legacy that endures 50 years later. After all these years, we can still see the permanent traces Expo 67 left in many fields, such as architecture, design and fashion, as well as an openness to the world and the ability to live together in harmony that are so typical of Montréal. It’s a priceless legacy!” Alain Gignac, director of the Celebrations of Montréal’s 375th anniversary

Passports are available from participating businesses presenting an event during Expo 67 – 50 years later beginning April 28, 2017, the anniversary of the start of Expo 67. http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/expo-67-50-ans-plus-tard-84/

The passport at a glance:

• Free and for everyone

• Connected to the 375 MTL app http://www.375mtl.com/en/app/

• Exclusive content and promotional offers

• Fun to activate through terminals at exhibition sites

• Allows holders to collect stamps (physical and virtual)

• Offers a unique Expo 67 experience EXPO 67 – 50 YEARS LATER EVENTS

Mode Expo 67 – McCord Museum – March 17 to October 1

The McCord Museum plunges you into the world of Expo 67, taking a look at cutting-edge fashion in Montréal and Canada at the time.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/mode-expo-67-339/

The 1960s in Montréal – Montréal City Hall – April 22 to May 6

Montréal reinvents itself. The 1960s shook things up in Québec, and in particular in Montréal. Place Ville-Marie, the metro, Expo 67… Discover life in Montréal at the time through photos from the Montréal Archives.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/les-annees-60-a-montreal-photographies-des-archives-de-montreal-612/

Expo 67 – A World of Dreams – Stewart Museum – April 26 to October 8

The Stewart Museum celebrates the big dreams and innovative spirit of Expo 67 through an immersive multimedia exhibition put together from the archives of the NFB and Radio-Canada.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/expo-67-rever-le-monde-348/

Écho 67 – Biosphère – From April 27

La Biosphère showcases the environmental legacy and heritage of this major event firmly rooted in the collective memory of Québec.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/echo-67-349/

Cité Mémoire, Expo 67 – At the corner of McGill and Saint-Maurice – From May 10

Expo 67 will be the theme for a new piece by Michel Lemieux and Victor Pilon, in collaboration with Michel Marc Bouchard, which will be added to the multimedia work Cité Mémoire.

Can be viewed every night using the free Montréal en Histoires app.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/cite-memoire-tableau-expo-67-623/

The Shape of Things to Come – Centre de design de l’UQAM – June 1 to August 13

This exhibition celebrates Habitat 67, the revolutionary housing complex created by architect Moshe Safdie. The exhibition also takes a look at the architect’s subsequent projects to present-day, through work directly inspired by Habitat 67

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/habitat-67-vers-lavenir-605/

La Balade pour la Paix: An Open-Air Museum – Sherbrooke St. between Bishop and Robert-Bourassa – June 5 to October 29

A major international public art exhibition designed and organized by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts will showcase 67 pieces that convey a message of peace, reflecting the universal values of humanism, tolerance and openness that inspired Expo 67.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/la-balade-pour-la-paix-un-musee-a-ciel-ouvert-40/

Expo 67: The Place to Be – McGill College Avenue, near the McCord Museum – June 9 to October 15

An initiative of the McCord Museum, this outdoor exhibition of 24 colour photographs reveals the atmosphere at the Expo 67 site and looks at the buzz felt on the islands at the time.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/incontournable-expo-67-346/

Explosion 67 – Youth and Their World… – Centre d’histoire de Montréal – From June 16

The social and cultural explosion experienced by the youth of the day set off by this landmark event so cherished by Montrealers.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/explosion-67-terre-des-jeunes-566/

Révolution: “You say you want a revolution” Montreal Museum of Fine Arts – June 17 to October 9

An immersive exhibition that takes a look back at the ideals of the late 1960s as expressed in music, film, fashion, design and militancy.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/revolution-you-say-you-want-a-revolution-565/

Terre d’expériences – Parc Jean-Drapeau – From June 21

Parc Jean-Drapeau invites visitors to experience Expo 67 through virtual and augmented reality. A journey through the past, present and future of the Expo site.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/terre-dexperiences-617/

In Search of Expo 67 – Musée d’art contemporain – June 21 to October 8

An exhibition of new works inspired by Expo 67 created by Québec and Canadian artists exploring the most innovative and influential avenues the event opened up and how they still resonate.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/a-la-recherche-dexpo-67-354/

Expo 67 Live – Esplanade de la Place des Arts – September 18 to 30

An immersive cinematographic experience on a dozen screens at the heart of the event that put Montréal on the international map. A National Film Board of Canada production.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/expo67-live-95/

Expo 67 Mission Impossible Online at http://expo-67.ca/en/

The documentary thriller that takes the audience on the wild ride behind the greatest universal exposition of the 20th century. Thousands of never-before-seen archives and exclusive accounts.

http://www.375mtl.com/en/programming/expo-67-mission-impossible-le-film-616/