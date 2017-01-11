Expression LaSalle Mental Health Community Centre & Art Therapy

When many of us think of therapy we may recall clichés of “talk-therapy”, conjuring up images of a psychotherapist asking his or her patient the proverbial dreaded question, “How does that make you feel?” We know that a “resistant” patient may be reluctant to fess up to their true feelings to a total stranger i.e. therapist if they are “stuck in denial”. Then again, they may be tempted to “act out” when they should be “talking it out”. Or maybe the patient is “projecting” their own feelings onto someone else, or has just gone “OCD” over their pet obsession. Some may be just too “anal” to benefit from therapy, or have a counter-intuitive “reptilian brain”. Whatever the professional argot or popular jargon, this kind of “psychobabble” can drive even the sanest person a little nuts. Everybody’s seen Woody Allen’s movies. Who needs therapy anyway?!

Well, there is therapy and then there’s therapy. Expression LaSalle Mental Health Community Centre in the southwest borough of LaSalle provides free non-traditional therapeutic services to all citizens throughout the Greater Montreal Region. Its alternative art therapy model involves the use of art (including an approach specific to survivors of sexual abuse), drama, music, and relaxation and meditation techniques, as well as counselling sessions to help members of the centre connect with their feelings and work through problems.

The people who come to be a part of the LaSalle Expression Mental Health Community Centre are “members”, not patients or clients. So, says Director Julia Olivier, who is an accredited psychotherapist, in addition to being an art therapist. Anyone can apply to become a member of the centre although 80% of those in LaSalle Expression’s programs are women. Otherwise, membership cuts across a wide demographic swath: 18-65 years of age; working (often part-time), or unemployed. Many members are either low-income or on governmental assistance, while some are disabled, working alongside the able-bodied on their creative projects. “People can come and participate as long as they need to,” she says. However, they first have to be evaluated to assess their particular situations and to determine which type of art therapy is best suited to their needs.

“Art is done as a vehicle to help them (members) in their therapeutic process,” she says, noting that the art created often does have beauty. However, this isn’t the goal of art therapy. “It’s better sometimes not to have art skills,” she says. “People often don’t, they draw stick figures,” she says, laughing. “It’s about bringing out the unconscious, not about the aesthetics.”

Before any intake is done, newcomers have an opportunity to meet the staff at an annual information session. At a typical “Open House” the therapists give a presentation on the modality of each art therapy to prospective members, as well as clinical professionals from CLSC’s and hospitals in the surrounding area. “It allows people to come and meet therapists and decide which therapy is a better fit. There is an experiential part of it,” Olivier says. A music presentation, might help a potential member to discern that music would be a better fit for her than say drawing and painting, she says. This year’s presentations at LaSalle Expression will be taking place in the spring of 2017 although the details aren’t finalized yet.

This forum is also an opportunity for people to trying to decide whether the centre’s creative therapeutic approach might work for them to talk with current members. They can ask them, “How did it help you?” or “What did you like or not like?” Olivier says. The open house helps to demystify the services. “It is an opportunity for people to come and see the place, to become familiarized with the setting,” she says. There are 5 permanent part-time employees, and roughly half a dozen student interns each year, who are studying art therapy and social work. LaSalle Expression offers individual and group sessions to its members on an rotating basis. It also has “closed groups” (no newbies) which can run from between 6-9 months.

Fund-raising for the non-profit centre, established in 1990, is an ongoing concern. “It’s tough,” Olivier frankly acknowledges. The centre’s work is recognized though, she says. It has recurrent funding from the Quebec Government, as well as from private foundations and individual donors. In June 2016, a professional theatre company known as Project X which explores themes relating to mental health in its works donated the proceeds from one of its shows at the St. Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival. Project X is an independent body with a two-fold mandate to destigmatize mental health problems and fund-raise to help raise awareness about mental health.

The well-known drama and comedy Fringe Festival draws tens of thousands of participants each year, overlapping Montreal’s Grand Prix Weekend. So, if nothing else, Project X’s endeavor helped to get the word out to lots of folks in a relatively short time that it’s OK to talk about mental health problems. It is a measure of the recognition of the value of the work that Expression LaSalle Centre does that it is garnering such community support.

Expression LaSalle Mental Health Community Centre

405 Newman Tsse, LaSalle, QC H8R 1Y9

http://www.expressionlasalletherapies.ca/

(514) 368-3736

By Deborah Rankin – mtltimes.ca