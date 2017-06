F1 Canada Friday ranking and lap times

F1 Canada Friday ranking – The battle for supremacy grew even closer in Montreal on Friday afternoon for F1 Canada Friday ranking, as Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen edged Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in second practice. Their respective team mates Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas – as well as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – all finished within half a second of Raikkonen’s leading time. By: formula1.com

All photos: Kieron Yates – mtltimes.ca