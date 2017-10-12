Festival of Colours – Free Ride on the Ferris Wheel

Festival of Colours – We’ve heard so much about Montreal’s new ferris wheel, but have you been up in it yet ? In honour of Fall and its beautiful colours coming through, there will be an exciting event hosted at the ferris wheel this week-end. 375 tickets will be offered for FREE to children 12 years and under accompanied by an adult. This event is also a way to celebrate once again the 375th of Montreal with one of its latest editions.

This special offer will be valid during the first two hours of each day of the Festival of Colours, happening October 13th, 14th and 15th. Not only will you be able to take a spin on the new ferris wheel for FREE is you arrive early, but there will also be a range of different activities for young children. A local DJ will be playing during the entire day, a “paint your face” station will be available, clowns, jugglers, inflatable castles to play on and much more. Delicious local food will be served and catered by some of Montreal’s best resurrects, including Seasoned Dreams, L’Acadien su’la GO, 33 Catering Bar Entertainment and many more.

On Friday, the event will take place from 12 p.m until 7 p.m, on Saturday, between 10 a.m and 7 p.m and on Sunday between 10 a.m and 7 p.m. Make sure to arrive early enough to have a chance to win a FREE ticket for your child to go onto the new ferris wheel. If you can’t make it during the first two hours, make sure to click here to book your tickets for the event.

Where: Montreal’s Old Port, Île Bonsecours (Champ-de-Mars metro)

When: October 13th, 14th and 15th

How Much: FREE for the first 375 people, or click here for tickets.

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca