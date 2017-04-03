Formula E Championship 2017 in Montreal – tickets available

Formula E Championship 2017 – Skeptics who still dismiss electric cars might be surprised to see them racing at 265 kilometres an hour in downtown Montreal this summer. This is part of the Fédération internationale de l’automobile (FIA) Formula E Championship series culminating in Montreal on July 29 and 30, 2017. The ePrix Montreal Race will take place in the heart of downtown at the height of celebrations marking Montreal’s 375th birthday. The ePrix races are separate from the Formala 1 races to be held in Parc Jean Drapeau from June 9-11.

The 10 competing teams will be doing laps on a on a 2.75km circuit that includes 14 curves and set up around the CBC Tower, one of the event’s collaborators. The race will start in an eastbound direction along René-Lévesque Blvd, between Panet and Plessis streets.

Montreal is a new venue with the FIA ePrix series this year and will see the final races for the series that began in Hong Kong in October, 2016. Some other venues include: Monaco, Long Beach, Marrakesh, and New York City. The 10 competing teams drive Formula E cars made by Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes, and Renault, typically with a power equivalent of 250 horsepower (190 kW).

Spectators might also be surprised with how loud electric cars can be: “The noise is as loud as a regular car travelling on the highway,” explains Sophie Des Marais of Montreal ePrix. Much of the 80 decibels sound is made by the tires on pavement and from the transmissions.

“Formula E is angling itself at a new audience of younger fans, a crowd who aren’t currently interested in motor sports but are very active on social media. Something which is evident with the introduction of ‘Fan Boost,’ which asks fans to vote for their favourite drivers in order for them receive a plus battery boost.”

“The concept of sustainability for Formula E is to reduce our footprint as much as possible and have a positive impact on both people and the planet,” she continues, claiming the event has an environmental consciousness. “That’s why we are committed to powering our cars with a virtually zero emission and 100% renewable fuel, from our revolutionary Formula E Glycerin Generators.”

Away from the track, fans can have fun at the eVillage, an entertainment area aimed at the whole family. Entry is free for all tickets holders. Here, fans can get a close-up look at the latest electric and hybrid cars, try out racing simulators and testing themselves against fellow fans; participating in driver autograph session; and enjoying the podium celebrations at the end of each race. Organizers call the event “family-friendly” and children age 5-and-up need tickets to get in.

FIA Formula E Championship

July 29-30, 2017

Downtown Montreal

Tickets start at $32 per day on evenko.ca