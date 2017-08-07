Pride Montreal – 11 days of excitement

Pride Montreal / Montreal Pride is holding an eleven day celebration – and the Montreal Times is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s spectacular event! From August 10th to 20th, this year’s special ‘Canada Pride Montreal’ 2017 edition will be part of the official programming of Montreal’s 375th celebrations and Canada’s 150 festivities – offering more than 260 activities and events. It will also be the first ever ‘Nationwide Pride’ in Montreal.

Following two years of preparation, Pride Montréal President and founder Éric Pineault announced on August 7th, the launch of the very first edition of ‘Canada Pride’. Starting this Thursday, Montreal will celebrate sexual diversity and gender plurality – which promises to be exceptional from the opening ‘Montreal is Proud’ show, right up to the traditional Sunday parade on René‐Lévesque Blvd. on August 20th.

One of the most emotional moments of the Pride festival is the Raising of the Rainbow Flag – a symbol of the global LGBTTIQA2S movement. It will be held at Parc des Faubourgs (located near the entrance to the Jacques‐Cartier Bridge) on Friday August 11th at 6:30 pm.

On August 20th, the highly popular Pride Parade will start at noon on the corner of Drummond St. and travel east on René-Lévesque Blvd., finishing on Alexandre-DeSève St. and the Village. The crowd will then march to Parc des Faubourgs (now the event’s new principal outdoor venue), where everyone is invited to continue the celebrations during the Mega T-Dance until the closing show.

Furthermore, in recognition of the real founding peoples of our country, a contingent of Indigenous

Peoples will open the parade. “Before each event, we will also acknowledge that the lands we are assembled on for this Canada Pride Montréal 2017 event are part of the traditional and unceded territories of the Kanien’keha:ka (Mohawks),” said Éric Pineault.

And it’s not just about a parade anymore. During this special edition of Montréal Pride, festival goers and revelers will have an unprecedented choice activities – including 15 free, large scale shows and DJ sets every night. The diverse activities include festive, cultural and community components that organizers say will appeal as much to persons of sexual diversity and gender plurality, as to their allies.



Singer Nelly Furtado, who will be on stage August 18th, is the festival’s headliner – while the kick‐off

celebrations on August 11th will be starring M.C. and Artistic Director of the inaugural presentation, Gregory Charles, who will welcome on stage the likes of Marie-Mai, Karim Ouellet, Martha Wainwright, Mara Tremblay, Dan Bigras, Damien Robitaille, Patrice Michaud, Lynda Thalie, Élisapie, Guylaine Tanguay, Claude Bégin, Pascale Picard, Matt Holubowski and the Barabé twins – and a host of other local Montreal artists.

Other blockbuster presentations will include ‘Mado’s 30th anniversary’, the ‘l’Acadie de demain’ show with Edith Butler and Radio Radio, a queer and feminist comedy night, the ‘Supernovas’ show with David Usher, Yann Perreau and Kim Richardson, an evening of Cuban music and ‘Drag Superstars’ with 12 contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race – all happening on the TD stage in Parc des Faubourgs between

August 11th and 20th and on the Casino de Montreal stage at Place Émilie‐Gamelin, starting August 16th.

Montreal Pride, founded in 2007 at the initiative of Montréal’s LGBTQ communities, is dedicated to promoting LGBTQ rights and celebrates their cultural richness and social advances. The largest gathering of the communities of sexual diversity and gender plurality in the francophone world, Montreal Pride works locally day‐to‐day while serving as a beacon of hope for people around the world living in LGBTQ hostile areas.

For more information you can visit: http://www.fiertemontrealpride.com/en/pride/