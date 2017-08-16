First Peoples Festival – And the award goes to?

First Peoples Festival – The First Peoples Festival, which featured films, readings, music, and gastronomy from the First Nations ended with the award ceremony for the film section this Monday, and the closing night this Wednesday. During the last day of the festival the film “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” by Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana was screened. At the closing night, the highlight was the presentation of Courts Critiques, described as “an outstanding evening to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. On the menu: combative Aboriginal voices expressing themselves through works of resistance, be they cinema, speaking out, or performance. After an event at la Grande Bibliothèque’s Auditorium, the evening continued with an artistic and progressive “happening” on the site of “le Catalyseur d’imaginaires urbains.” The night ended with DJ XS7 and Kijà/Care of Mich Cota, and Algonquin woman who lives and performs in Montreal.

The following were the films recognized at the First Peoples Festival:

1st Prize—Creation Category: “Kuun metsän Kaisa” (“Kaisa’s Enchanted Forest”) by Katja Gauriloff – Finland, 2016.

2nd Prize—Creation Category: “Johogoi Aiyy” by Sergey Potapov – Russia, 2016.

1st Prize—Rigoberta Menchu Award: “Tribal Justice” by Anne Makepeace – United States, 2017.

2nd Prize—Rigoberta Menchu Award: “Martírio” by Vincent Carelli, Tita de Carvalho, and Ernesto de Carvalho – Brazil, 2016.

Finalist— Rigoberta Menchu Award: “Zach’s Ceremony” by Aaron Petersen – Australia, 2016.

Animation Category, 1st Prize: “Four Faces of the Moon” by Amanda Strong – Canada, 2016.

Finalists: “Hands to the Sky” by Elizabeth LaPensee – United States, 2016, and “Konãgxeka: Dilúvio Maxakali” by Charles Bicalho and Isael Maxakali – Brazil, 2016.

Short Animation: “Gods Acre” by Kelton Stepanowich – Canada, 2015.

Finalist: “Kéwku” by Sean Stiller – Canada, 2017.

Feature Animation: “Ukiuktaqtumi” by Stephen Agluvak Puskas – Canada, 2016.

APTN Award: Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, director of “Angry Inuk “/”Inuk en colère” – Canada, 2016.

Séquences Magazine Award—Best Documentary: “Kuun metsän Kaisa” (“Kaisa’s Enchanted Forest”) by Katja Gauriloff – Finland, 2016.

Special Mention: “A Time to Swim” by Ashley Duong – Canada, 2016.

Recognition Award for a Director Entire Work: Vincent Carelli, on the occasion of the screening of his film “Martirio” focused on the struggle of the Guarani-Kaiowá of Brazil.

The First Peoples Festival also included a parade of indigenous peoples from different countries held this past Saturday, a book launch, and a First Nations gastronomy demonstration.

The Rigoberta Menchú Award is named after this indigenous Guatemalan woman, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1992 for her work in defence of her people’s rights during the civil war in her country, and who today continues promoting women’s and indigenous rights.