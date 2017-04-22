Ford Lincoln Gabriel with two local schools raise food for NDG Food Depot

Ford Lincoln Gabriel teamed up with two local schools: Kell’s Elementary School and Royal West Academy to organize the major collection efforts of non-perishable food items. In total, they collected 1 217 Kg of food and filled four F-150’s, for community foodbank NDG Food Depot.

Ford Lincoln Gabriel highlighted the success of his 2016 WE Scare Hunger campaign. For the occasion, Mark Buzzell, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company of Canada, Pierre Trudelle, General Manager for the Quebec region and Marc Kielburger, Co-Founder of WE Charity, where present to congratulate Gisele Makdessi, Web Coordinator at Ford Lincoln Gabriel, Gabriel Azouz, President of Groupe Gabriel and Nathalie Leduc, General manager of Ford Lincoln Gabriel and the entire Ford Lincoln Gabriel team for its substantial contributions towards ending hunger in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce community.