Four Bialik basketball athletes off to the Maccabiah Games

Bialik High School is so proud to have 4 basketball athletes represent Canada and Bialik High School at the summer Maccabiah Games in Israel. Pictured here is Secondary III student David Ratner- Nemirovski, Secondary IV student Jared Boidman, and Secondary V students Samantha Eisman and Noah Sochaczevski. Samantha Eisman summed up the feelings of the group when she said that “It is meaningful to be able to represent your country playing a sport that you are passionate about- especially in Israel.” Bialik Principal Avi Satov adds that “We are so proud of our students for their passion for sports and their keen interest in representing Canada and Bialik in these international games. We wish them every success.”