Four Hudson Artist create positive art after Spring Flood

Hudson Artist create positive art – Four artists in Hudson are using their talents to make something positive, out of something very challenging and heartbreaking for the many people who were affected by the record-breaking spring flooding in Quebec this year.

I met Roxanne Woods and Nancy Farnham (of 2 Barn Owls) working as a duo, who were creating a sculpture – one of four that will be on display at different positions in the village during summer. Their piece is called ‘CarpeTree-em’, a play on the Latin saying ‘Carpe diem’ – which means ‘Seize the Day’.

“Everything has to do with the flood this year,” said Roxanne. “We had driftwood collected and what we’re doing is ‘fish’… kind of in their natural habitat but with the higher water. We are known for twig hearts and nests, so we incorporated that into it.”

“The vine along the base is meant to be the water,” she explained, “made out of grapevine – which is an invasive vine. Everything was collected, recycled and it just kind of evolved… it’s pretty close to our original idea. Making something positive out of something that was so challenging!”

‘CarpeTree-em’ is located near 2 Barn Owls at 422 Main Road. Other artists include Kent Thomson, Monica Brinkman and Daniel Gautier. Their work can be found near Selkirk Park, Saint-Jean Park and just outside Hudson’s Town Hall – all within walking distance from each other.

If you live nearby or feel like taking a short drive one day this summer, head on down. It is truly wonderful initiative!

See more pictures inside Montreal Times Wednesday edition July 19, 2017