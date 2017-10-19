Fourth annual Mtl Vegan Festival

Mtl Vegan Festival – The Bonsecours Market in historic Old Montreal will be the place for those seeking more healthier, alternative food and cooking choices at the fourth annual Montreal Vegan Festival, which is scheduled for November 4 and 5.

Because of the festival’s rapid growth over the past three years (the 2016 edition enjoyed a 50% increase in attendance, for a total of 15,000 visitors), this year’s Montreal Vegan Festival will offer more than 70 exhibitors that will display and give visitors a chance to sample and purchase the latest in vegan food, beauty products and clothing, as well as numerous conferences, thematic workshops cooking demonstrations and book signings.

Special guests this year will include Montreal triathlete Antoine Jolicoeur Desroches, Toronto vegan blogger Sam Turnball, vegan Syl Ko and French Association for Defence of Animals L214 co-founder Brigitte Gothiere. As well, there will be a free screening of the documentary “Le Temps des Betes” by Francis Primeau, who will be present for a Q&A session following the screening. For more information about the festival, go to www.festivalveganedemontreal.com