Fox on McGill Metro Tracks – In one of the most unusual events to take place inside Montreal’s metro system, a red fox was caught taking a stroll down the McGill metro tracks. A photo taken by ‘Mimi’, a member of ‘Spotted: Montreal’ Facebook page, started going viral within minutes of its posting. According to the STM, who confirmed it was not a ‘photo shopped’ picture, the fox could have been meandering inside the system for several days.

The STM said the fox was captured and then released on Ile-Ste-Helene – ‘a more fitting habitat’.

Nobody knows how it go there – nor was anything said about whether it carried an OPUS transit card or not…

Captured by Police and released, Well done everyone, well done!