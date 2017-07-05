Francis Bouillon named Coach, Player Development

MONTREAL — Canadiens executive vice president and general manager, Marc Bergevin, announced on Wednesday a restructuring of the Club’s player development personnel.

The Club is pleased to announce the nomination of Francis Bouillon as player development coach. He succeeds Rob Ramage, who becomes director of player development.

Martin Lapointe is moving from his current position of director of player development to director of player personnel. Vincent Riendeau, who previously acted as assistant general manager for the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate team, becomes director of goalie development for the organization, and will also act as pro scout.