Francofolies, l’amour for the French song

Francofolies – There are two fun ways of learning French, yeah, we know, find a Québécoise lover, many people would immediately say. But then there is the second way: listening to French songs at Francofolies. And if you want something more than that, a sort of immersion into a French environment, well, in that case, the best advice would be to attend some of the concerts being held during the eleven days of the Francofolies de Montréal, from June 8 to 18, this coming summer.

The lineup for the indoor shows was unveiled this past Tuesday at a press conference. As in previous editions of this French song festival, a diversity of styles and genres is its main characteristic. Let’s see what some of the shows will present: Pierre Lapointe’s “Amours, délices et orgues” is described as “An extraordinary project somewhere between song, design, dance, and monologue” (Maison symphonique, June 14 to 17, 8 p.m.). For his part, Claude Dubois, another big name in the Quebec music scene, will present a show called “Dubois en liberté.” The show is described as “An unforgettable evening with a true giant of Québécois song, blessed with one of the most remarkable voices, and a ton of immortal classics” (Theatre Maisonneuve, June 16, 8 p.m.). For something different, what about some Quebec hip-hop? Rymz (opening act Souldia) will be at Metropolis on June 9, at 9 p.m. And MHD described as the “New phenomenon of French rap” (opening act Misa) will be at Metropolis, June 15 and 16, at 9 p.m. Young singer Émile Bilodeau (opening act Jerome St-Kant) will be at L’Astral, on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. And of course there will the presence of some well-known stars such as Catherine Major with her show “La maison du monde” (opening act Sarah Toussaint-Léveillé) presented as “An artist in eternal evolution” she will be at the Cinquième Salle on June 14 at 8:30 p.m. Also in this category, we find Richard Séguin, described as “an ageless artist… (who) presents his most recent album in a show featuring unique staging” (Cinquième Salle, June 16, 8:30 p.m.). The musical theatre will also be part of the program this time: “Demain matin, Montréal m’attend” described as “The legendary musical comedy by Michel Tremblay and François Dompierre… reborn on the stage of the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde” (June 13-16, and June 22, 8 p.m.; June 17 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and June 25, 3 p.m.)

The Francofolies also features a series of outdoor free concerts whose lineup will be announced in a few weeks.

Tickets for the 29th edition of the Francofolies are on sale since this week. For detailed information about all the more than 50 concerts in various venues, ticket prices, and show descriptions visit www.francofolies.com

