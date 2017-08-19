FREE sunset yoga classes by the Saint-Laurent River

FREE sunset yoga – Don’t miss out on free yoga classes on this Montreal beach to soak up the sun and end your week with Savasana.

Lululemon Montreal and Village au Pied-du-Courant have partnered up to bring to you an hour of relaxation by the Saint-Laurent River.

Whether you’re a yogi enthusiast or simply a beginner, the yoga teachers from Lululemon will tailor their class to you by giving you harder or easier alternatives to each yoga pose.

Start off with the late brunch at 3pm hosted by Pied-du-Courant, then join the yoga class for 6pm with a Lululemon ambassador and finish off your day with beach-cinema at 9pm.

With its festive scene and welcoming atmosphere for local talents, the Village au Pied-du-Courant is a summer gem that gives us the impression of being on holiday Thursday through to Sunday. Join the team tomorrow at 6pm on this hidden beach for sunset yoga.

This Sundays yoga class takes place with Mélissa Vaillancourt from 6pm to 7pm at Village au Pied-du-Courant. You can bring your trusty yoga mat or borrow one from Lululemon’s newest collection. The places are limited, so make sure to arrive early!

Where: 2100 Rue Notre Dame Est, Montréal, QC H2K 4K3

When: August 20th from 6-7

How much: FREE