Osheaga futuristic R & B star Harrison – one on one

Harrison – Music is always changing but somehow, there are instances of the past being brought into a new light. Right Hook by Harrison is a timepiece of subtle hints of Michael Jackson and a bit of George Michael. Like I said hints, not that it’s anything like them, but just transforms you into a time, but you’re in the present. Its music that transfixes you makes you want to dance and at the same time can be sublime.

Electronic R & B style is what makes Harrison a show not to be missed at this year’s Osheaga.

Harrison’s debut album, Checkpoint Titanium (September 9th, 2016 via Last Gang Records) was nominated for a 2017 JUNO Award in the category of Electronic Album of the Year. The long-awaited release followed Harrison’s extensive repertoire of singles, various collaborations, and 2015 Colors EP.

The Montreal Times chatted with DJ Harrison and here is what he had to say;

MT: I must first congratulate you for your music. I just discovered a new artist. It’s been a crazy ride for you since the 2015 debut album, how did it start?

H: ‘’Started as a hobby with my good friend Samui Hamilton and then it became serious. It was Euphoric and just wanted to chase it’’

MT: I just heard some of your tracks like, Not Good Enough (has a George Michael feel to it) reminds me of I Want Your Sex by George Michael, Is that accurate?

H: ‘’wow nice, yes, it’s funk’’

MT: Was there a band or a musician that inspired you?

H: ‘’I love NuJabes, Fudge Monk’ .

MT: How do you find them?

H:“I spend lots of time on You Tube, lots of searching”

MT: You have a unique sound, how did you come up with this sound?

H: “I use my Korg keyboard, with weighted keys, worked around Gospel Brass, Bass chords and Gospel chords.

MT: What is your favourite Song of all time?

H: NuJabes –Tsurugi-No-Mai

MT: I really liked Checkpoint Titanium, and Broken Telephone, can you tell us more about them?

H: “It’s soothing vocals are like a lullaby

MT: Would you ever collaborate with a rock band or an indie band?

H: “Of course I would love to work with Bad Bad Not Good, I have a bug for collaboration’’

MT: Tell us 3 things that we don’t know about Harrison

Love Dogs

I play video Games

Very Happy Guy

MT: Are you excited about Osheaga ?

H: ‘’very exciting, it’s my first time there and can’t wait’’

Check out DJ Harrison at Osheaga Sauturday August 5 at the Perrier 4-5pm