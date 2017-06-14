Gary Carter joins the greats in wax museum

Gary Carter, one of the most famous players for the Montreal Expos, Gary Carter, joins the Grévin family! The character will be placed in a new, immersive 2,000 square foot environment, Montreal, City of Baseball – a temporary universe to be held from June 14 to September 24, 2017. Considered one of the best receivers in the history of baseball and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in the U.S., Gary Carter joins the museum’s greatest sports figures in the world, such as Wayne Gretzky, Sydney Crosby, Maurice Richard, Gilles Villeneuve, Tiger Woods, and Georges Saint-Pierre.

The figure, created by sculptor Stéphane Barret, will be standing in the middle of an impressive baseball field that will allow visitors to take pictures near the athlete. At Montreal, City of Baseball, Grévin offers interactive activities in order to fully experience this sporting culture: visitors can strike a pose, embodying one of the legendary “Nos Z’Amours”, test their pitching ability using speed radar, and even snack at the hot dog counter installed exclusively for the occasion.

I’m very touched by this tribute. Montreal has always loved Gary and always made sure that our family felt welcome. The presence of this wax figure at Grévin Montreal will certainly honour his memory for years and generations to come.” – Sandy Carter

Designed for the whole family, Montreal, City of Baseball is the perfect occasion to relive the exploits of one of the greatest players in the history of the Expos, as well as a prominent figure in our collective memory. This new universe also offers a return in the past by recalling memories of this sport and of this legendary team.