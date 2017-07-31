Gilles Tremblay – Passing of Quebec Artist and composer

Gilles Tremblay – It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of the composer, pianist, nuncio and pedagogue Gilles Tremblay, this Thursday evening at the age of 85 years.

Artistic director of the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) from 1986 to 1988, of which he was also a member of the board of directors and president, Gilles Tremblay is undoubtedly one of the great figures of contemporary music in Quebec. On behalf of the SMCQ, artistic director Walter Boudreau offers his most sincere condolences to his family, including his spouse, Jacqueline and his friends.

In love with everything that lives and breathes, from the great spaces, water, fire, sky and earth, Gilles Tremblay proposes no less than ecstasy and transcending oneself. His musical work reaches the summits of purity, expressiveness and inventiveness through a deep respect for tradition. Gilles was a great humanist, of the caliber of a Fernand Dumont, a Gaston Miron or a Pierre Perrault. It’s a whole section of Quebec’s history and the music that goes with it. “, Admired Walter Boudreau, a former student of the composer.

In 2009-2010, the SMCQ offered around sixty activities, including 50 concerts, presenting the works of Gilles Tremblay throughout the country, as part of its tribute series (Hommage).

An internationally recognized composer, Gilles Tremblay has distinguished himself by his unique personal approach marked by spirituality. A true magician of sounds, his music is a celebration of the beauty and mystery of nature and universal brotherhood. Among the forty works that he signed, include; Souffles (Champs II) (1968), …le sifflement des vents porteurs de l’amour (1971), Fleuves (1976), Triojubilus (1985), Les Vêpres de la Vierge (1985-1986), with Wampum Symphonique (1992, for Montreals 350th ), L’Arbre de Borobudur (1994), Les Pierres crieront (1998), À quelle heure commence le temps (1999) and L’eau qui danse, la pomme qui chante and L’oiseau qui dit la vérité. (2004-2007). Sa « Sonorisation du Pavillon du Québec » for Expo 67

From the natural sounds recorded throughout Quebec , this earned him the Prix de musique Calixa-Lavallée in 1968.

As a lea der in Québec culture, Gilles Tremblay also received the Prix Denise Pelletier (1991), the Prix Serge-Garant (1997) and the Prix Opus-Hommage 2002).

Born in Arvida (Saguenay) in 1932, Gilles Tremblay studied at the music conservatories of Quebec and Paris. Claude Champagne, Jean Papineau-Couture, Isabelle Delorme, Jean Vallerand, Germaine Malépart and Olivier Messiaen. He later attended the Darmstadt summer courses and get acquainted with pillars of 20th century music, including Pierre Boulez, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Iannis Xenakis and Pierre Schaeffer. He was an exceptional pedagogue who trained several generations of composers such as Claude Vivier, Michel Gonneville, Yves Daoust, Isabelle Panneton, Serge Provost, Jean Lesage, Estelle Lemire Or Kiya Tabassian.

Gilles Tremblay, while eminently ahead of his time, has profoundly influenced contemporary music by amalgamating tradition and modernity as a whole.