Where to go Thrifting in Montreal

Thrifting – Montreal has an impressive fashion scene and thrift stores throughout the city reflect everybody’s styles. Now is the best time of year to find cosy jumpers and warm coats for good prices for the winter to come. If you’ve got everything you need for winter, why not check out their Halloween costumes for the parties on the evening of the 31st of October. We’ve created a list of some of our favourite thrift stores in Montreal.

Eva B

Eva B is one of Montreal’s most frequented thrift store by local students and tourists alike. They have a wide range of all types of clothes, including funky winter coats, trendy shoes and accessories, colourful tops, vintage pieces much more. Eva B also has a café in the thrift store, so you can enjoy a day of thrifting and a cup of coffee when you’ve finished. The café also offers vegan alternatives. The thrift shop has recently received lots of different Halloween costumes for the parties to come. Click here to check out their Facebook page.

Les Folles Alliées

Les Folles Alliées is one of the many thrift stores on the Mont-Royal Avenue. If you’re looking for a specific era and style of clothing, this thrift store is for you. They offer a range of orignal clothing and accessories for men and women from the 1870s right up to the 1980s. They also have trendy clothes from local brands, and you can often find true gems from creators such as Versaci, Dior, Hermes, Agnes B and so much more. Sometimes they’ll also have special outfits from theatre performances, so make sure to check out their opening times to find your missing wardrobe piece.

Jack’s Music

Jack’s Music is a musician’s heaven. This second hand store specialises in musical instruments and has a range of guitars, drums, percussions, cables, harmonicas, pianos and more. The staff working there are always more than welcome to help you make the right decision in buying your first instrument. If you’re looking for a rare piece or something off the market, make sure to check out this thrift store, as they often store rare pieces for your drums, guitars etc. Click here to check out their website.

Citizen Vintage

Citizen Vintage is a trendy thrift store with two locations, one in the Mile End, and the other on the Boulevard St-Laurent. They hand-select the very best vintage pieces that are “on trend vintage clothing in Montreal”. You’re guaranteed to find the most on brand vintage piece in your wardrobe at any of the Citizen Vintage locations. The stores have a “tasteful, clean and modern aesthetic” that “makes it feel a little lite shopping in a high-end boutique”. Click here to access their website for more information about this vintage boutique.