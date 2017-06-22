GOALMTL – Lions Cup Soccer Tournament Canada Day Weekend

GOALMTL – If you are a soccer enthusiast and would like something fun to do this Canada Day Weekend – and for a good cause, too – then check out the 8th edition of GOALMTL – Lions Cup Soccer Tournament on July 2, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Percival Molson Stadium.

20 teams representing different restaurants and pubs across Montreal – plus a team comprised of Montreal media stars and celebrities – will compete in the tournament to raise vital funds for several non-profit organizations that benefit youth, families, social activities and education, such as Global Citizen, the Montreal Community Cares Foundation and Share the Warmth. So far, over $250,000 has been raised at this event.

And there will plenty of attractions and activities for spectators of all ages. They include a Kids Zone, free yoga classes courtesy of Lululemon, a video game lounge, free haircuts provided by Maison Privee, a jerk chicken competition, a passion soccer boutique, entertainment provided by the Red Bull DJ Team, guest appearances by Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier and forward Dominic Oduro, and plenty of food and drink. Admission to GOALMTL is free.