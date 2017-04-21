Golden Montreal Restaurant Week April 24 to 30, 2017 #GoldenMontreal

Golden Montreal Restaurant Week – The Golden Square Mile in beautiful Montreal, Quebec, Canada will play host to the neighbourhood’s first ever Golden Montreal Restaurant Week from April 24 to 30, 2017.

The Golden Montreal Restaurant Week, to be held annually, offers visitors a chance to experience original culinary creations without leaving the comfort of Montreal’s most prestigious downtown neighbourhood. Throughout the week, delectable fixed-price brunch, lunch and dinner options will be offered at an array of restaurants in the Golden Square Mile, as imagined by each restaurant’s chef.

Participating restaurants and chefs include:

Renoir Restaurant (Hôtel Sofitel) – Chef Olivier Perret

Thursdays Bistro – Chef Jean-Phillippe Matheussen

Le Petit Opus Café (Hôtel Omni) – Chef Laurent Miot

Resto-Bar Le Cordial (Hôtel Delta) – Chef Robert Gendreau

Houston Avenue Bar & Grill – Chef Joe Mercuri

Café Bistro du Musée McCord – Chef Mathieu Despatis

Café des Beaux-arts (Musée des Beaux-arts) – Chef Aymeric Halbmeyer

La Société Montréal – Chef Gilles Tolen



Descriptions and menus for each establishment can be found at resto.goldenmontreal.com.

Every city has a downtown. Only Montreal has the Golden Square Mile.

The Golden Square Mile is home to Montreal’s exquisite hotels, exciting boutiques and department stores, world-class museums and galleries, central meeting spaces, and internationally respected universities. Located at the base of Mount Royal, the neighbourhood is both a gateway to nature and an enclave for Montreal’s Scottish history and Victorian-era architecture.

The Golden Square Mile Tourism Development Society, or Golden Montreal, exists to reinforce the strong “sense of place” for this vibrant part of downtown Montreal. The organization focuses on eight pillars: architecture, art, business meetings, education, fashion, fine dining & lodging, history, and nature & wellness.

Visitors from near and far are encouraged to experience everything Montreal’s Golden Square Mile has to offer, and to share their unique adventures with friends from across the city and around the world with #GoldenMontreal .

For a full list of Founding Members and Associate Members, please visit: http://goldenmontreal.com/en/about/

Feature image: La Société Montréal