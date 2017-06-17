Golf Dorval – Last stretch for the Special Olympics

Golf Dorval, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2017, is once again renewing its support for Special Olympics athletes. Golf Dorval is owned by the City of Dorval which is celebrating also is 125th anniversary in 2017 and is one of the few municipal courses remaining in the Montreal region.

According to Golf Dorval Operations manager, Mr. Jean-Guy Côté, “It is important to encourage the efforts of local athletes to learn golf. And this year we want to help them prepare for the Quebec Special Olympics Summer Games, which will be held in Quebec City at the end of June 2017”.

“Since the spring of 2015, Golf Dorval and the City of Dorval have provided athletes, parents and coaches with a unique opportunity to share their passion for golf in a safe environment,” said Special Olympics Head Coach Don Sugden. “This is our home,” he said.

The mission of Special Olympics Quebec is to enrich the lives of people living with intellectual disability through sport. For more information, contact Special Olympics or visit their website at www.olympiquesspeciaux.qc.ca