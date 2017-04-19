Be Gossy event at W Hotel with Rebecca Perez

Be Gossy — the blog, the brand, and the events—sets a positive example for young entrepreneurs. The brand Be Gossy already positively influences young entrepreneurs in Montreal, Shanghai, Los Angeles, and Miami. The goal is to continue to empower entrepreneurs across the globe. Its founder is an influential twenty-something with a passion to inspire her younger counterparts.

“Goss Club to me is Forbes meets Cosmo,” said Rebecca Perez, founder of Goss Club. “The original concept was an international movement made to inspire and empower young entrepreneurs. Through that we’ve created our Be Gossy events, which are monthly networking events that we do in collaboration with W Hotels.”

The Goss Club blog introduces its readers to inspirational success stories: power house figures who have worked to achieve their success. Be Gossy events put Goss Club followers in the same room as experts in the featured industries.

“I always wanted to be in the journalism and public relations worlds,” Perez said. She studied public relations at McGill, and landed a job blogging for Montreal site. While blogging a handful of articles each day—often feature profiles—she thought of the idea for Goss Club. She thought a similar platform could be used to inspire.

“I concentrated Goss Club on finding the experts,” said Perez. “To find out what their story is and how they got there.” Her features led to her current partnership with W Hotels, who hosts her Be Gossy events. Rebecca’s first event drew 45 of her friends and followers. Now, Be Gossy events attract hundreds looking to learn from those who have succeeded before them.

The trio to expect from a Be Gossy event is a discussion panel of experts from the event’s featured industry, a fashion show promoting local designers and brands, and a fundraiser. A portion of the proceeds are donated to a different local charity after each event.

Be Gossy events keep Rebecca busy, especially now with seven events scheduled over the next three months. Aside from events, she personally maintains the blog with the help of a small team.

The next event in Montreal is Be Gossy Media at the W Hotel on May 3. Be Gossy Media promises an evening of networking for aspiring journalists, publicists, bloggers, influencers—anything related to the world of media and branding. The focus will be on breaking into the industry, and how to be your own boss if you want to be.

The panellists come from a variety of backgrounds, and already have a range of opinion. “It will be interesting to see their different perspectives,” she said. The special guests scheduled for Be Gossy Media are Jennifer Campbell, Laura Casella, Marielle Katz, Karolina Jez, Alessandra Salituri, and Sonia Zarbatany. Tickets include two drinks and gift bags with entry for $55.

Rebecca Perez herself is an example of a local success story, breaking into the influential arts and media industry. “I think my credibility was a huge factor in the beginning,” she said. “Where did she come from? How is she doing this?” Through hard work, she’s found Goss Club’s niche and exponential growth.

Her advice to other entrepreneurs is simple: “Do not let anyone tell you that you can’t pull something off.” Push your own boundaries to follow your passion. Surround yourself with peers, clients, and collaborators that have a similar drive. Success will follow. “Some companies aren’t willing to jump ship, but some people are. You have to find ones that are willing to work with the trendier people. They see the potential.”

When Rebecca Perez isn’t working on Goss Club or organizing Be Gossy events, she is supporting other local brands. “I love to support other brands, so I’m always at events around the city. I’m always running around finding new people to feature.”

