Gourmet Dinner & Wine Auction for West Island Palliative Care Residence

West Island Palliative Care Residence – The Gourmet Dinner & Wine Auction of the West Island Palliative Care Residence which was held on October 5, 2017 at the beautiful Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, raised $93,100 for the Residence.

The trendy atmosphere of the Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel and its excellent innovative cuisine was the perfect backdrop for this exclusive event. Over 120 guests shared two common interests: a passion for fine dining and wines and a profound commitment to the West Island Palliative Care Residence.

“Palliative care is quickly becoming one of the most pressing issues in our society. Caring for the terminally ill is about making life palatable, treating symptoms, and enabling patients to live their final days in dignity, comfort and in a home-like environment. We could not do what we do at the West Island Palliative Care Residence without the support of so many caring and generous individuals who support events such as our Gourmet Dinner & Wine Auction. We need to raise more than $3.5 million each year to meet our financial needs. We are so grateful for the support of our community” said Teresa Dellar, Executive Director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence.

Major sponsors of the event included: Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, Anne Myles, RBC Investor & Treasury Services, Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel and Italvine.