Guns N ‘Roses wowed 32,000 in Montreal

Guns N ‘Roses made Montreal vibrate with the music with them Saturday night live concert, the band returned to plant an unforgettable memory in the country.

Jean Drapeu Park received approximately 32,000 people who witnessed, after more than two decades since their last visit to Montreal, the reunion of one of the most iconic rock bands in the history of rock, in the tour “Not in this life time”, the 2017 highest-grossing tour, according to recently published by Billboard magazine. People from all generations gathered in this scenario to listen live all the band’s greatest hits.

Guns N ‘Roses embarked on a journey through them history and the brilliant records “Appetite for Destruction”. The concert begins with the unrestrained song: ‘It’s So Easy’ and then, Mr Brownstone, Chinese Democracy, Welcome to the Jungle, Estranged, Live and Let Die, You Could Be Mine, Civil War, Sweet Child O ‘Mine and Knockin’ ‘On Heaven’s Door, among many others.

The band also play great tributes to big bands, like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and The Who. One of the most touching tributes of the night, was made to the recently deceased Crhis Cornell, playing one of his best known songs: “Black Hole Sun”.

The concert ends with the biggest rock song of all time “Paradise City” illuminated by rain of pyrotechnic games that made people sing and shout uncontrollably. A moment that Montreal will never forget, in a tour that will surely end as one of the most important of the decade and will remain in the hearts of thousands of fans forever.