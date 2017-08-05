Halle Berry child is abducted – ‘Kidnap’

Halle Berry – Things are always stressful for Karla McCoy (Halle Berry) who works as a waitress in a typical cheap restaurant where we see her at the beginning of the movie dealing with some very rude customers. She is also facing some custody problems with her former husband, about whom the movie doesn’t give more details, other than he seems to have replaced her for a more educated woman. In any case, that particular situation is not particularly relevant to the story.

The lack of satisfaction she finds at her workplace is however amply compensated by the loving relationship she has with her 6-year-old son Frankie (Sage Correa). The next thing we see is Karla and Frankie going to an amusement park and having a great time. A call from her husband’s lawyer, however, makes her to temporarily leave Frankie alone, with specific instructions to wait for her at that exact place. When she returns Frankie is not there, increasingly desperate she starts looking for him. The child has disappeared, although when walking near the parking lot she can see that Frankie is being taken by a woman to a car that would immediately leave. In her rush to get to the abductor of her child Karla falls and without her noticing it, loses her phone. She runs to her car and starts what would become a long persecution of the abductor’s car in a way that is not exactly plausible but emotional enough to keep the audience alert for the rest of the movie.

“Kidnap” a film directed by Luis Prieto and written by Knate Gwaltney, is effective at pointing to the tragedy of the many children who are abducted in the U.S. every year. Halle Berry also delivers a passionate and emotional mother ready to do anything to get her son back, including to get involved in a car chase on a busy highway and then to confront the kidnappers with great courage. While spectators who are searching for high emotional moments would like a rather implausible succession of events, others would find it a little bit far-fetched and somehow predictable.

Length: 82 min.