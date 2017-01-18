Happening Gourmand celebrates 10th anniversary until February 5th #HappeningGourmand #foodies

Happening Gourmand is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and is still happening until February 5th. So all you Montreal foodies who have not experienced this years Happening Gourmand still has a chance. The nine participating restaurants are offering special three-course menus with fixed prices at $23, $26 or $30. Additionally, Verses will have a lunch menu for only $18. There will be wine pairing suggestions for each dish, available by the glass or by the bottle.

For a celebratory ‘chin-chin’, participating restaurants will prepare a signature cocktail to mark the occasion. From wood-fired Southern-Italian-style pizza to stylish Japanese izakaya fare, Happening Gourmand has something to please all palates.

Participating restaurants:

Bevo Bar + Pizzeria ($23) 10 Rue Saint Vincent, Montréal, QC H2Y 3A5

Vieux-Port Steakhouse ($23) 39 Rue Saint Paul E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G2

Modavie ($26) 1 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 1Y6

Méchant Boeuf ($26) 124 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 1Z3

Suite 701 ($26) 701 Côte de la Place d’Armes, Montréal, QC H2Y 2X6

Taverne Gaspar ($26) 89 Rue de la Commune E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1J1

Kyo Bar Japonais ($26) 711 Côte de la Place d’Armes, Montréal, QC H2Y 2X6

Verses Restaurant ($30 Verses restaurant also offers a $40 menu for those who want to indulge a little more.) 100 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 1Z3

Maggie Oakes ($30) 426 Place Jacques-Cartier, Montréal, QC H2Y

Happening Gourmand has partnered with Igloofest once again with all nine restaurants, guests are welcome to purchase tickets to the outdoor dance party for only $20. Le Place d’Armes Hôtel & Suites, Hôtel Nelligan, Le Petit Hôtel, Hôtel William Gray and Auberge du Vieux-Port are also offering hotel discounts in the form of the promotional code “GOURMAND” allowing participants to enjoy a discount of 10% for the duration of the event.

Happening Gourmand has one more good reason to celebrate, the annual event is proud to announce a partnership with Dans la rue. For each meal sold over the month of the festivities one dollar will be donated to the charity organization to support their work with homeless and at-risk youth.

For more details, please visit Happening Montreal’s website: happeninggourmand.com #HappeningGourmand

