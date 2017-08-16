Happy National Rum Day – 4 Top Bacardi Rum drinks created by Canadian Bartenders

Happy National Rum Day – Happy Bacardi Day, well it is National Rum day – cheers! This assignment was a pure joy trying these four cocktails for National Rum Day. Happy National Rum Day everyone!

BACARDÍ CUP

Created by: Chris Mosey, Brix & Mortar, Vancouver

• 1 ½ parts BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Maestro 1 ½ parts Pink Grapefruit Juice

• ¾ parts Amaro Nonino

• ½ part Fresh Lemon Juice 1 part Mango Juice

• 5-7 Oregano Leaves

• Grapefruit Slice

• 3-4 Pineapple Chunks Top with Ginger Beer

Method: Simply combine all ingredients in a glass over cubed ice, top with ginger beer. No need to garnish, the drink already looks stunning but a mint sprig/oregano sprig wouldn’t be out of place. This recipe can be multiplied indeﬁnitely to make exotic looking pitchers to wow your guests.

O.G. TIKI

Created by: Chris Weaver, La Banane, Toronto

• 2 parts BACARDÍ 8 Años

• ¾ part House-made Moroccan Orgeat*

• ¾ part Lime Juice

• ½ part Curaçao

• dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with crushed ice. Finish with 3 dashes of Angostura. Shake and dump with used crushed ice into a double rocks glass, garnish with a lime twist and a sprig of mint.

MODA NO 8

Created by: Sam Trudeau, Snowbird Tiki Bar, Montreal

• 2 parts BACARDÍ 8 Años

• ½ part Cointreau

• 4 dashes Angostura Bitters

• ¼ part Brown Sugar

Method: Fill double rocks glass with ice. In a mixing glass, add the four dashes of Angostura bitters and brown sugar. Add all liquid ingredients, ice and stir. Empty the double rocks glass and add one big ice cube. Strain the mixing glass contents into the double rocks glass. Garnish with lime zest.

SPICY BACARDÍ DAIQUIRI

Created by: Lee Peppink, Living Room, Calgary

• 2 parts BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Maestro

• 1 part fresh squeezed lime juice

• teaspoons ﬁne sugar

• dashes Bittercube Bolivar bitters

Method: Shake, double strain and serve in a chilled coupe. Garnish with a spicy lime wheel. Method for spicy lime wheel: clove, anise and pepper dredge.

Please do not drink and drive be responsible!