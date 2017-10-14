Haunted Montreal announces Three Montreal Ghost Walks for Hallowe’en

Montreal Ghost Walks – Haunted Montreal is thrilled to announce that for the first time ever it will offer all three ghost walks – Haunted Mountain (Mount Royal), Haunted Griffintown, and Haunted Downtown – for the Hallowe’en Season! Available in both English and French, the haunted walking tours are sure to please ghost hunters, history buffs and Hallowe’en lovers!

Haunted Montreal was created by historian, teacher and actor Donovan King with the purpose of researching true Montreal ghost stories and sharing them with the public in both writing and theatrical performance. A new ghost story is released on the 13th of every month at the Haunted Montreal Blog and fans are invited to sign up to the mailing list if they want to receive it for free via email.

When Haunted Montreal has enough ghost stories in one geographical location, it creates a new ghost walk and hires professional actors to dramatize the tales for clients. With three ghost walks under its belt, Haunted Montreal is well-positioned as one of the city’s leading Hallowe’en attractions.

This year, Haunted Montreal is also assisting the City of Montreal with its 3-day Hallowe’en Festival, La Trouble-Fête, by providing creepy ghost stories for actors to perform. Running from October 27 to October 29 at Place des Festivals, the frightening event marks the city’s 375th anniversary.

Website: www.hauntedmontreal.com

Feature image: Donovan King – par Marion Laberge