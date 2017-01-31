Heather Backman moves on from CHOM 97.7 Bell media

Montreal air waves will not be the same as Bell Media has let go Heather Backman from her morning chair beside Terry DiMonte on CHOM 97.7. The Montreal Times had the delightful pleasure of interviewing Heather Backman a few years ago. Please have a look at Heather Backman story below written by Sabrina Cipriani.

Since 1970 the spirit of rock has been blazing through our radios daily on CHOM 97.7. For almost two years we have had the enjoyment to wake up in the mornings with Terry and Heather B. from 5:30 to 10am every week day. Rain or shine Heather Backman and Terry DiMonte are in studio and ready to entertain us as we slowly make our way out of our comfy beds to start our day. Heather is originally from Montreal and is happy to be back in this lively city we call home.

Heather B.’s family moved to Los Angeles when she was in the 9th grade, she continued her studies over there, entering the radio scene on College radio. From the time she could speak she knew this is what she wanted to do with her life. At the movies watching the late Robin Williams in Good Morning Vietnam, Heather B. turned to her friend and said, “I wanna do that”.

After college radio, her first paying job in broadcasting was in 2002. Heather has had the great fortune to work in locations such as Chattanooga, Tennessee and Jackson, Mississippi. At one point she interned with Ryan Seacrest before he was famous. In 2008, she returned to Montreal for a stint with the Mix, now Virgin radio. Cleveland, Ohio scooped her up from 2011 to 2012, when she received a call from Chom calling her back to the city of Montreal. A city she adores, from the food to the culture. However I couldn’t resist, I asked her if she had any dislikes about Montreal, I think we can all agree with Heather on her answer, “traffic and construction and not a fan of the weather”.

Something you may not know about her is she loves Karaoke, she is a fan of good TV shows such as Criminal Minds, Mad Men and Orange is the New Black. Heather’s spare time goes quickly with attending charity functions, concerts and restaurant openings. She has a love for reading, a fan of clean books like the Harry Potter series and the Hunger Games. I asked her if she read, Fifty Shades of Grey, she has, we both agree on the interest of the movie but the disappointment on the leading man, he’s not the Christian Grey we wanted. Heather has made friends everywhere; she spends much of her time keeping in touch with them and her family in LA.

This past summer she vacationed in Greece, visiting Athens, Mykonos and Santorini, Heather couldn’t believe the amount of people in Mykonos, she fell in love with Santorini, next on her list is Italy; she’s looking forward to the men and the delicious food. I gave her some advice about Italy; watch out for men wearing white capris without underwear…….

I asked Heather if she feels this is still a man’s world, her response, “Absolutely it is there are a lot of women in the field, but never a woman program director, never host always co-host”. When asked if her fame has her stopped on every street corner for a picture or autograph, Heather said, “No never, very rare, I prefer that, I want to be the personality that you hear”. However, she did say, if and when she is recognized she doesn’t mind at all.

“Every day is something new, it will be 2 years in January we were put together, we’ve come a long way, and we have the best time together”. When speaking about her daily work co-hosting with Terry DiMonte. “He teaches me something new every day, working with a legend”.

If Heather B. wasn’t on the radio every morning enlightening us, what would she be doing? I asked her and she said, “I can’t imagine not doing this”. But if she really had to choose something else, she has always loved advertising and the thought of occupational therapy. In LA, she coached the swim team for the Special Olympics; at times she misses those days.

“It’s not natural to wake up in the middle of the night; the job is so worth it!” Afternoon naps help……

If you haven’t set your alarm to Chom 97.7 yet, do so and take a listen to the delightful full of fun and amazing to talk and listen to Heather Backman, aka known as Heather B.

By: Sabrina Cipriani – mtltimes.ca