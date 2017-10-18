Hillary Clinton in Montreal – Book Tour

Hillary Clinton – Hillary Clinton is coming to Montreal on October 23rd as part of her USA and Canadian book tour and live shows. Her book isn’t a political account of the 2016 US election, but rather an account of her personal experience during that time. She shares personal and raw details that sometimes are “surprisingly funny”. What Happened takes you through Clinton’s mind and reasoning and what happens next for her. As a live performance, she’ll also shares her “experience as a woman in politics” and being the first female candidate to be nominated by a leading party for the race of US President.

Her live show in Montreal will take place at Le Palais des Congrès of Montreal at 6:30 p.m. Platinum tickets are sold out, but VIP, Gold and Silver tickets are still available for purchase on her website. Ticket prices range from 89$ up to 876$ for the VIP ticket package. Click here to book your ticket now. Hillary Clinton has already been to Toronto and will also be heading to Vancouver on December 13th. For more information about her book What Happened and her tours, click here to access her website.

Where: Palais des Congrès of Montreal

When: October 23rd at 6:30 p.m

How much: Prices vary

By: Elsa-Maret- mtltimes.ca