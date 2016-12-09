A hockey game for 500 players will be part of Montreal 375 celebration

The list of festivities planned for next year’s 375th anniversary of Montreal is adding more details about some of the specific events. Hockey, of course, is fundamentally linked to this city, and therefore it will have a prominent place in the celebration.

Classique Montréalaise is the name chosen for a large hockey tournament with an expected participation of 500 players. According to the press release, “all participants are guaranteed at least two games.” People can register online on the hockey tournament website and choose one of four categories: Competitive, Friendly, Women or 50+. The winning team in each category will score one hour of free ice time at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens.

This event will take place at the Olympic Basin located at the Jean Drapeau Park on January 28 and 29, 2017 (if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will move to February 4 and 5).

Former Canadiens player Patrice Brisebois has been designated spokesperson of the Classique Montréalaise. Now what the organizers expect is that by then, there will be many Montrealers ready to “don their borough’s jersey and hit the ice on a dozen rinks on the Olympic Basin.” They also promise that there will be “something for everyone at this fabulous line-up of hockey, performances, and animated family fun.”

For detailed information about all the events planned for the Hivernales, the winter festival that is part of Montreal’s 375th-anniversary celebrations, go to www.375mtl.com/en/programming

By Sergio Martinez – mtltimes.ca