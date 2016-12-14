Hotel Andaz Ottawa Byward Market – A Hotel you can call home

Our English neighbours in Ottawa know how to provide a mini-vacation for those of us who can’t escape to the south this winter. Hotel Andaz is located in Ottawa’s well-known Byward Market. Visitors will find museums, shops, dining, and entertainment in the market, but Hotel Andaz is self-sufficient in serving its guests. They are best known for their floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the hotel that showcase beautiful views of Ottawa’s market and downtown.

The restaurant, for starters, serves 5-star Canadian cuisine. It is called feast + revel for good reason. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner—guests are tempted to dine here all day! The space is refreshing, and the food will reenergize you after a long day of exploring. After dinner, guests head to the rooftop lounge, Copper Spirits & Sights, for cocktails with a view. The view from the lounge on the top floor is among the best in the city. It boasts the highest elevation of any rooftop bar in the city—that’s for sure.

After shopping, exploring, wining, and dining, guests retire to their rooms. Modern, yet eclectic is the best way to describe this experience. Local artwork complements sleek furnishings. Enjoy comfortable linens and large windows that open into beautiful urban views. Did we mention that pets are accepted? That’s right, you can bring your pooch with you on vacation. All of the guest rooms are made to seem like home, but better.

The staff in every area of the hotel pay attention to the little details that set your mini getaway aside from the rest. Luxury service is what they do best: in the restaurants, at the front desk, or in passing around the hotel. They are always willing to lend a hand. Guests forget that they’re only a few hours from home, although it seems like paradise.

Are you travelling for business? Even though Andaz is built to make you feel at home, they know how to accommodate for work as well. Six rooms create 4,500 square feet of available meeting space. An onsite event planner will help guests through every stage of the planning process. Available built-in benefits include tech equipment and catering.

Hotel Andaz also hosts weddings and other personal functions. The space is flooded with natural light, and hosts up to 150 guests. Their event planner can organize appropriate décor, transportation for your guests, the food menu, and seating. If lots of guests are coming from out of town, they can block off nearby rooms so everyone can stick close throughout their stay.

For guests who want to experience all that is Ottawa, Hotel Andaz’s location in Byward Market is a great home base. Art galleries and museums, local shops and eateries, music and entertainment that continues into the night—just let the hotel staff know what you are looking for, and they can point you in the right direction. Most of these attractions are within walking distance, so guests don’t have to worry about the stresses of driving in a new city.

Whatever the occasion that brings to you Canada’s capital, Hotel Andaz will host, meet, and exceed your needs.

By: Jillian Clark – mtltimes.ca

Andaz Ottawa Byward Market

325 Dalhousie St, Ottawa, ON K1N 7G1

www.ottawa.andaz.hyatt.com