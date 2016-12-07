Hotel Nelligan – A boutique Hotel of excellence

Nestled on rue Saint-Paul in the heart of Old Montreal, Hotel Nelligan is a dream vacation just waiting for you to arrive. The bustling old-town streets below, horse-drawn carriages, and nearby restaurants act as the backdrop to a perfect weekend getaway in Montreal. They also have plenty of onsite amenities for vacationers who want to hide inside at times.

Hotel Nelligan is a quaint old-town hotel to recommend to your visiting friends, to host your events, or sneak away for a weekend getaway in your own city. Everything about this building feels romantic and warm, yet young and fun. At first glance, guests see luxury suites and charming views. This boutique hotel even packs history dating back to the 1800s. Views of Saint-Paul showcase the old city’s entertainment, while the port quietly waits on the other side.

Guests don’t have to leave their rooms to enjoy beautiful views. The rooms feature characteristic red brick walls with modern accents that create a comfortable space. Guests enjoy historic architecture, with updated amenities and plenty of living room. One of Hotel Nelligan’s one-hundred specialty rooms and suites, and two penthouses are sure to provide exactly what each guest is looking for from their stay.

Hotel Nelligan’s dining, however, is to die for: both the spaces and the food. Whether guests choose from our romantic dining room, or opt for breakfast in bed, they won’t be disappointed with their meals. Those who like to dine out, but don’t want to leave the property have three very different restaurants to choose from: Verses Restaurant, Mechant Boeuf, and Terrasse Nelligan.

The onsite Verses Restaurant looks onto rue Saint-Paul. Crisp white linens and full red wine are the perfect pairing to go along with the view. The front half of the restaurant is open concept, while the back is jazzy and relaxed. French fare features fresh produce for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Reasonably priced wine will keep your warm throughout your stay.

For low-key, pub-style dining, guests head to Mechant Boeuf Bar-Brasserie. Happy hour is their specialty, but the DJ plays all night long. Mechant Boeuf stays open for dinner all week, as well as their specialty late-night bites Thursdays through Saturdays. Everything about Mechant Boeuf is playful and hip.

Terrasse Nelligan takes things up a level—or five. Not only is this a possible hangout spot for out-of-town guests, but it’s also a popular place among the Old Port locals. It may be only five floors above the St. Lawrence, but the terrace provides views for miles in all directions—the Notre Dame Basilica feels so close you can almost touch it! Unfortunately, we all have to wait for the spring before we soak up the sun portside on Terrasse Nelligan.

A winter stay is complete with Old Port’s festive events, but the summer promises warm sun and cool sangria in the streets. Between the accommodation and entertainment, Hotel Nelligan is an obvious reservation for your dream getaway any time of the year. Vacation in our favourite city at Hotel Nelligan.

Hotel Nelligan

106 Rue Saint-Paul O,

Montréal,Qebec

H2Y 1Z3

(514) 788-2040

www.hotelnelligan.com