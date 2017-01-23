Hudson’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017 Queen applications are being accepted

There is one month left to apply to be Queen of Hudson’s 8th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The deadline for applicants is midnight, Monday, February 20, 2017.

Parade Committee members are busy collecting the applications for one of the biggest events of the Hudson St. Patrick’s Day season—the selection of Queen of All the Irish and Her Court for 2017.

The criteria for any applicant is that she has some Irish heritage, be a Canadian citizen of the Greater Montreal area, be aged 18 to 30 years, and be willing to attend parade-linked functions during March, including being a special guest at the Montreal parade on Sunday, March 19.

And of course, the Queen and Court will reign over Hudson’s 8th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

The young lady who is lucky enough to win the Queen of the 2017 parade will be showered with gifts from sponsors such as Kennedy Celtic Boutique, Cunninghams Pub, Whitlock Golf Club, Le Cozy Cafe, Hollandia Florists & Salon Mauve.

The Parade organizing committee will also present the winner a check for $500

It is important to note that the Queen and Court are exclusive to the Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade and may not accept similar positions in any other 2017 St. Patrick’s Parades in the area.

This year we are proud to announce that Le Cozy Cafe and Whitlock Golf Club will be organizing the Queen’s event at Whitlock Golf Club, 128 Côte St Charles, Hudson.

The evening’s festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th.

Judges will evaluate the contestants on confidence and public speaking, community involvement and spirit, crowd participation, and a specific question or two that will be given to all candidates beforehand.

All entries must be made online at www.hudsonparaHYPERLINK “http://www.hudsonparade.com/”de.ca on the Queen application page.

To make reservations for the Queen’s Selection dinner please contact the Whitlock Golf Club at (450)-458-5305 ext. 200 and mention the Queens nights.

Feature photo: Queen and her court 2016 (Left to right) Princess Olivia Okeefe, Queen Shannon Pine, Princess Maria Isabel Massironi, Queen Mum – Marge Crombie