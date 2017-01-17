Hudson’s Willow Inn finds new owners

The Willow Inn in Hudson that closed last fall has been sold and expected to reopen for business this year. Cheers greeted Mayor Ed Prévost’s announcement of the sale of the iconic Inn at last night’s town council meeting. David Ades and Patricia Wenzel from TMR have purchased the Willow Inn from Michel Poirier who had closed the Hudson landmark at the end of last October.

There is some work to be done, such as connecting the inn, which currently relies on a septic tank, to the municipal sewage system, Mayor Prévost said as ‘the septic tank is inadequate to look after the needs of the Willow on a longterm basis’.

The new owners have said they are considering an expansion to the inn – but first it would have to be studied and approved by the town and a demolition permit will likely be requested for the abandoned home which lies on the west side of the Willow property.

There are many people across the island and beyond who will be thrilled by the re-opening and the chance to create new memories!

By: Bonnie Wurst- mtltimes.ca